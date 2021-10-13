Getty images

If you love early 2000s R&B, then we know you most likely also love those tracks from Ashanti’s first album. Even better, the latest word on the street is that she’s re-recording her debut album Ashanti to celebrate the 20-year anniversary since its release date. The “Rock Wit U” singer comes from the era of R&B that had that true hip-hop feel and she’s made songs with some of the greatest rappers including Big Pun and Ja Rule. Just like her melodic swag, Ashanti’s style is reminiscent of those iconic times—think mink coats and Cartier shades.

When something is great, it stands the test of time. Ashanti’s best songs still make us sing our hearts out and hop into the smoothest two-step. We could say the same goes for her wardrobe—classic, timeless and will never go out of style. We know fashion repeats itself, and some things go in and out of the trend cycle, but the classics always remain. In honor of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s birthday, we’ve gathered some of her best looks. Happy Birthday, Ashanti!

01 Mugler Mami Instagram/@ashanti 02 Boots With The Fur Instagram/@ashanti 03 Ashanti In Louisa Ballou Instagram/@ashanti 04 Zebra Prints Instagram/@ashanti 05 Sweater Weather Instagram/@ashanti 06 Island Vibes Instagram/@ashanti 07 Classic Burberry & Deconstructed Trench Coat Instagram/@ashanti 08 Studio Vibes, But Make It Fly Instagram/@ashanti 09 Purple Monochrome Instagram/@ashanti 10 All Black Everything Instagram/@ashanti 11 CEO Vibes Instagram/@ashanti 12 Serving Body and a Pointed Heel Instagram/@ashanti