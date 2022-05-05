Watch A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Tie The Knot In ‘D.M.B.’ Video

A$AP Rocky has released his long-awaited video for ‘D.M.B.,’ a song about roughnecks and the women who love them. The clip stars his real-life girlfriend, Rihanna. The couple is currently expecting their first child.

“The video is an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances,” a press release for the song read.

The video was first teased in 2021, just a few months after the Rocky formally announced their relationship in an interview with GQ. They were spotted recording in Rocky’s native New York that summer.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Rihanna (R) and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In ‘D.M.B.,’ the Harlem rhymer raps about a gangster love story, with the visual helping paint a clearer portrait of passion unbound.

The scene that caught the attention of most was a red wedding moment. Rocky flashed a smile with a grill reading, “Marry Me?,” (which is the video’s thumbnail) and Rihanna wore three caps that said “I Do.” They are then shown walking down what appears to be a hallway, like a wedding aisle of sorts. It is unclear if the two were actually participating in a wedding or if it was strictly for the sake of the music video.

A rep who works with RCA, the record label A$AP Rocky is signed with, did not respond to our inquiry about the couple’s marital status by the time of publishing.

Watch the video for ‘D.M.B.’ below.