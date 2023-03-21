Ari Lennox Places Her Disney Bid For A Role In A Live-Action Production Of ‘The Princess And The Frog’

Ari Lennox is tossing her hat in the ring for the rumored live-action production of Disney’s animated classic, The Princess and the Frog.

The Grammy-nominated songstress took to social media on March 20 to showcase her singing skills to the tune of “Almost There,” as originally sung by Anika Noni Rose in the original 2009 animated feature.

“Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person,” Lennox wrote to accompany the video, donning a white dress and thigh-high boots while recording in a studio.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1713 — Pictured: Musical guest Ari Lennox performs on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

While no official statement has yet been released by Disney, rumors began swirling on online forums and fan sites last week that a live-action reimagining of the animated film was likely on the way from the studio. This comes amid major buzz around the first official trailer of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, and an upcoming live-action Peter Pan film starring Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell.

The Princess and the Frog is also experiencing a major boost at Disneyland and Disney World Magic Kingdom parks, as the famed Splash Mountain ride, notorious for being themed to characters from Disney’s controversial 1946 animated/live-action feature Song of the South, is soon to undergo renovation.

As announced at ESSENCE Festival of Culture last year, the ride will become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024, which as fans have noted, would be perfect timing for a The Princess and the Frog live-action film to coincide.

Check out Lennox’s unofficial audition below: