Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditioned For ‘American Idol’: See Photos Of The Legend’s Family

A surprise to no one, talent runs in Aretha Franklin’s family.

Grace, the 15-year-old granddaughter of the late singing legend, auditioned for the newest season of American Idol.

“I was really close to my grandma,” she said in an introduction clip of herself. “I got to see her all the time. I used to travel with her a lot.”

She added, “I feel like people expect me to sing exactly like her, but I’m my own artist and I have my own voice.”

She took the stage in front of Lionel Richie, a past collaborator of Aretha’s, singer Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. She initially didn’t perform any of her grandmother’s classics, instead, opting to try the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly.” When asked to sing something else that could better showcase her voice, Grace then took on Aretha’s “Ain’t No Way.” You can see how both performances turned out and where the judges disagreed (in a dramatic way) regarding her abilities at her young age.

Grace is the daughter of Aretha’s son, Kecalf Cunningham Franklin, her youngest child from her relationship with road manager Ken Cunningham. Overall, the queen of soul had four sons, including son Clarence, Edward, Ted White Jr., or Teddy (who played guitar for his mother on tour), and Kecalf, of course. Kecalf brought his mother three grandchildren, including Grace, and elder kids Victorie and Jordan.

If you’ve seen Grace before, it’s because she, along with other family members, was a vocal opponent of the Genius: Aretha series that came out to rave reviews on National Geographic in 2021. The family was not involved in that project, but was directly involved in the Respect biopic starring Jennifer Hudson.

“During the process of writing, directing, and filming this movie, we’ve reached out to Genius as a family on multiple occasions where we have been disrespected and told that we will not be worked with,” she said in a TikTok video. “As the immediate family — emphasis on immediate — we do not support this film and we ask that you also do not support this film, as we feel extremely disrespected, and we feel there will be many inaccuracies about my grandmother’s life.”

The Franklin family is very protective of Aretha’s legacy, and that’s because they all had a special relationship with the music icon. Take a look below at images of Franklin’s family, including photos of mother and sons together, from over the years.

01 Aretha and Kecalf Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images 02 Aretha Franklin and Glynn Turman with Their Blended Family, Including Teddy and Kecalf Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images 03 Clarence Franklin Accepting AMA on Her Behalf ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images 04 Glynn Turman, Aretha and Kecalf Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 05 Kecalf Cunningham Franklin With Mom Aretha and Her Ex-Husband, Glynn Turman Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 06 Aretha and Kecalf with Clive Davis J. Countess/Getty Images 07 Teddy Richards Derek Storm/FilmMagic 08 Aretha, Kecalf and granddaughter Victorie Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic 09 Aretha with Edward Franklin (Right) and William Wilkerson at BET Honors 2014 Larry French/BET/Getty Images for BET 10 Clarence Franklin at Aretha’s Funeral JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images 11 Edward Franklin Speaks at His Mother’s Funeral in 2018 Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images 12 Grandchildren Jordan, Victorie and Grace at Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert Scott Legato/Getty Images 13 Victorie Franklin and Kecalf Brian Stukes/Getty Images