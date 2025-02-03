Angel Reese Pays Off Her Mom’s Mortgage—And It’s The Sweetest Full-Circle Moment Ever

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In a heartwarming moment that has touched many, WNBA star Angel Reese recently gave her mother, Angel Webb Reese, an unforgettable birthday gift: the complete payment of her mortgage. This emotional surprise unfolded during an episode of Angel’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, where she presented her mother with a birthday cake and then shared the life-changing news.

“You said that if your mortgage was paid off, you would retire,” Angel told her mom, who was visibly stunned. “So, your mortgage today has been paid. You don’t have to worry about that no more. And if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy.””

Angel’s rise to WNBA stardom didn’t happen in isolation. Angel has often spoken about the influence her mother has had on her life, both personally and professionally. Angel Webb Reese, a former basketball player herself, played for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) and was inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame. She also had a professional career in Luxembourg. Growing up, Angel was inspired by her mother’s dedication and passion for the game, often attending her games and observing her commitment.

At just 22 years old, Angel Reese is proving that success isn’t just about what you do on the court. As a standout player for the Chicago Sky, she’s also one of the most marketable athletes in sports, securing major endorsement deals with Reebok, McDonald’s, and more. But this moment proved something bigger—her success isn’t just for her. She’s making sure the people who held her down get to win too.

Let’s not also forget that for many Black women, homeownership represents more than financial security, but also stability, generational wealth, and breaking cycles (specifically in this economy where the dream seems further and further away). Angel Reese’s gesture wasn’t just a gift, but she’s showing young Black women that making it to the top isn’t just about personal victories—it’s about making sure your people rise with you.

And as she continues to dominate in her career, one thing is clear: Angel Reese isn’t just winning for herself. She’s making sure her family wins, too.