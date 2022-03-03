Meagan Good, Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams, And More Attend The 13th Annual AAFCA Film Honors
By Rivea Ruff ·

 The African American Film Critics Association returned on Wednesday, honoring top achievements in cinema at their 13th Annual Film Honors. Some of the biggest names in on-screen entertainment were among the night’s top winners at the private ceremony, which took place at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Stars like Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis and television darling Megan Good hit the carpet, drawing fervent camera flashes on their way into the annual honors. Ellis took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy, with her film King Richard securing four awards.

The film was tied with Western action drama The Harder They Fall, which also took four awards, including Best Director for Jeymes Samuel.

Take a look at more of the stars as they geared up for AAFCA’s big night.

01
Meagan Good
02
Meagan Good
03
Aunjanue Ellis
04
Aunjanue Ellis
05
Chanté Adams
06
Chanté Adams
07
Jay Ellis
08
Cassandra Freeman
09
Cassandra Freeman
10
Meagan Good and Sherri Shepherd
11
Sherri Shepherd
12
Saniyya Sidney
13
Jeymes Samuel
14
DeWanda Wise
15
DeWanda Wise
16
Algee Smith
17
Layla Crawford
18
Daniele Lawson and Layla Crawford
19
Daniele Lawson
20
Geffri Maya
21
Sharonda Britton

