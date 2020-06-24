Solange Knowles is one of the chicest to ever do it.
From her fashion and hair, to her music and lifestyle, the R&B singer is always ahead of the curve and authentically cool.
Here are 21 times the Texas revolutionary gave us a peak into her beautiful life.
To top off her chic New Orleans nuptials, she celebrated with a second line parade down the streets of NOLA's historic Tremé neighborhood.
She has fully intergrated herself into New Orleans, happy to celebrate Mardi Gras. "Fat Tuesday Trips," she wrote on her Instagram.
She moonlights as a DJ.
Her cool cloud is complemented by her tight-knit circle of creative friends that includes singer-producer Dev Hynes and designers Lizzy and Darlene Okpo of William Okpo.
Ugh, the cuteness factor here is sky high.
She's a world traveler. Today, Mexico City. Tomorrow, Croatia, Australia, Jamiaca, and more.
She loves to keep things low-key. Here, Solange and her beau omit any superstar tendencies and bike around New Orleans like regular folks.
We've come to expect impeccable style from Solange, especially during her performances, including this one at 2014 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
She's the ultimate trendsetter.
Traveling the world is a family affair. Here, the singer snaps a pic of her mom, Tina Knowles, during a visit to Lake Como, Italy.
She gave us this moment at Coachella over the summer. This video clip pretty much sums up our excitement.
She graced the May cover of ESSENCE. Give us a moment to brag, please!
She gets to do the silliest things with the most famous entertainer in the world.
She creates sneaker collaborations that everyone covets. Her Solange x Puma 'Girls of Blaze' line hit stores earlier this year.
She shares family moments like these.
She raises her voice for social issues. Here, Solange makes a statement in protest of the George Zimmerman not guilty verdict in front of Borough Hall in Brooklyn.
She makes fashion statements we'll be talking about for years to come, like this Stephan Rolland Haute Couture gown at the The Great Gatsby premiere in Cannes, France.
She celebrates in noteworthy style. Here, Solange poses in front of a Lamborghini Murcielago decorated by Rashaad Newsome to celebrate the release of her "Saint Heron" compilation album at Opening Ceremony in Soho in New York City.