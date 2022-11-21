Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe & More Walk The Carpet For The Academy’s Governors Awards

Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.

On November 19, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 13th Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

At the annual ceremony, individuals are presented with honorary Oscars for their contributions to film over the years. Among this year’s honorees were Diane Warren, Peter Weir, and film director Euzhan Palcy whose award was presented to her by Viola Davis. Actor Michael J. Fox was also honored with The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by Woody Harrelson.

Mindy Kahling served as the host for Saturday night’s awards ceremony which was attended by a slew of A-list actors and actresses. Scroll below to see all the Black entertainers who walked the red carpet.