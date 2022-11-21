Home · Celebrity

Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe & More Walk The Carpet For The Academy’s Governors Awards

Film director Euzhan Palcy was among the recipients of an honorary Oscar at the 13th annual ceremony this year.
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
By Brande Victorian ·

On November 19, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 13th Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

At the annual ceremony, individuals are presented with honorary Oscars for their contributions to film over the years. Among this year’s honorees were Diane Warren, Peter Weir, and film director Euzhan Palcy whose award was presented to her by Viola Davis. Actor Michael J. Fox was also honored with The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by Woody Harrelson.  

Mindy Kahling served as the host for Saturday night’s awards ceremony which was attended by a slew of A-list actors and actresses. Scroll below to see all the Black entertainers who walked the red carpet.

01
Honorary Award recipient Euzhan Palcy
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
02
Danai Gurira
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
03
Janelle Monáe
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
04
Keke Palmer
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
05
Viola Davis
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
06
Aldis Hodge
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
07
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
08
Sinqua Walls
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
09
Taylor Russell
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
10
Gabrielle Union
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
11
Ruth E. Carter
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
12
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Mone & More Walk The Carpet For The Oscars Governors Awards
Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.
TOPICS: 