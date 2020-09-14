13 Black Celebs Who Are Fifty And Fabulous

Taraji P. Henson spent her fiftieth birthday driving the boat in style.
The award-winning actress, producer, and beauty entrepreneur did Megan Thee Stallion proud when she popped out on a yacht with a group of close friends that reportedly included Mary J. Blige and Angie Martinez, according to People.
She literally rocked the boat in a slinky thong bikini, a body chain, and scarlet faux locks for the occasion, forever proving being fit and fly at fifty—which we’re dubbing Fifty and Fabulous—is the new fabulous after forty.
Henson is dedicated to preserving her inner and outer beauty. She uses raw cleanses to revitalize herself after grueling shoots and invests time and money into her own emotional wellness when she isn’t busy advocating for mental health resources for other Black people.
The Golden Globe winner uses her public platform to encourage others to be upfront about their own experiences with aging. “I know we all are enamored and we’re in love with how Black don’t crack, and we all love the youthfulness, and yes, I’m pushing 50 and we that bitch and all of that. Yes, that’s great, but let’s be real,” she told ESSENCE.
“There are things that happen to us physically and we get so caught up in the aesthetics that we really never talk about premenopause, menopause. And how that directly affects you mentally.”
“Yes, we look good, but I had to say something,” she added.
She’s far from the only celebrity proving Black don’t crack. Some of her fellow ageless beauties sounded off in the comment section. “Don’t hurt em @tarajiphenson looking fine as wine girl Happy Birthday❤️,” wrote Tina Knowles Lawson. “WHEW,” wrote Halle Berry beside a few flame emojis.
“You looking goooooodt,” chimed in actress and director Tasha Smith.
Henson’s fictional mother-in-law AJ Johnson welcomed her to the 50+ club. “Life is just beginning. PLEASE BELIEVE ME! That’s why we call it “Fit 50” cause when ya killin it like this – who cares how old you are… FIT,” she sounded off.
Below, check out thirteen other stars who are turning back the clock as they turn 50 in 2020.
Naomi Campbell
Many models age out of the industry before their 30th birthday but Campbell is still catwalk ready at 50.
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Mariah Carey
Clearly Santa blessed the Queen of Christmas with a fool proof skincare routine because Moroccan and Monroe’s mommy is not playing with the girls.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Mariah Carey attends Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)
Queen Latifah
With her gravity defying cheekbones, it's hard to believe the Covergirl has been setting it off for almost 25 years.
Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes
It looks like saying yes to staying booked and busy has worked wonders for the famous showrunner.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Fat Joe
The Afro-Latinx rapper has been putting fitness first and skincare second and it shows.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Fat Joe performs onstage during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video )
Audra McDonald
At 50 years old, the multiple Tony award-winning singer and actress is still serving looks like a Broadway baby.
Photo: Getty
Shemar Moore
This CBS star's acting skills have come a long way from The Young and The Restless but he’s still just as fine as his first day on set.
GMA DAY - John C. Reilly and Shemar Moore are guests on "GMA DAY," Friday, September 21, 2018. "GMA Day" airs Monday-Friday (1pm-2pm, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. GMADay18
(Photo by Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
Niecy Nash
This newlywed’s snatched waist would be enviable at any age.
Instagram/@niecynash1
Master P
There are no limits to this moguls’s unapologetic swagger.
Nia Long - October 30
The 49-year-old actress and producer has been turning heads since she showed up on 227 and her knocking on 50's door hasn't changed a thing. Long enters her fifth decade on October 30.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Nia Long arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Mike Epps - November 18
Mike Epps may be a comedy vet but it's his undeniable swag that has us smitten. He turns fifty on November 18.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Mike Epps attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)
Regina Hall - December 12
The 49-year-old funny woman is proof that laughter really is the best medicine. We hope she'll be grinning ear-to-ear at her ageless beauty when she turns 50 on December 12.
Photo: Getty
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
It's the salt and pepper beard and the newlywed glow for us.
US comedian Mike Epps (R) and wife Kyra Robinson arrive for the premiere of Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name" at Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on September 28, 2019. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
DMX and Snoop Dogg
At 49, the dog is looking happier and healthier than ever. We're here for it!
DMX
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Recording artists Maino, DMX, Flipp Dinero, and Trae tha Truth attend the Trae Tha Truth Album Release + Silent Listening Party on August 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)