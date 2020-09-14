13 Black Celebs Who Are Fifty And Fabulous

Taraji P. Henson | TPH Hair

Taraji P. Henson spent her fiftieth birthday driving the boat in style.

The award-winning actress, producer, and beauty entrepreneur did Megan Thee Stallion proud when she popped out on a yacht with a group of close friends that reportedly included Mary J. Blige and Angie Martinez, according to People.

She literally rocked the boat in a slinky thong bikini, a body chain, and scarlet faux locks for the occasion, forever proving being fit and fly at fifty—which we’re dubbing Fifty and Fabulous—is the new fabulous after forty.

Henson is dedicated to preserving her inner and outer beauty. She uses raw cleanses to revitalize herself after grueling shoots and invests time and money into her own emotional wellness when she isn’t busy advocating for mental health resources for other Black people.

The Golden Globe winner uses her public platform to encourage others to be upfront about their own experiences with aging. “I know we all are enamored and we’re in love with how Black don’t crack, and we all love the youthfulness, and yes, I’m pushing 50 and we that bitch and all of that. Yes, that’s great, but let’s be real,” she told ESSENCE.

“There are things that happen to us physically and we get so caught up in the aesthetics that we really never talk about premenopause, menopause. And how that directly affects you mentally.”

“Yes, we look good, but I had to say something,” she added.

She’s far from the only celebrity proving Black don’t crack. Some of her fellow ageless beauties sounded off in the comment section. “Don’t hurt em @tarajiphenson looking fine as wine girl Happy Birthday❤️,” wrote Tina Knowles Lawson. “WHEW,” wrote Halle Berry beside a few flame emojis.

“You looking goooooodt,” chimed in actress and director Tasha Smith.

Henson’s fictional mother-in-law AJ Johnson welcomed her to the 50+ club. “Life is just beginning. PLEASE BELIEVE ME! That’s why we call it “Fit 50” cause when ya killin it like this – who cares how old you are… FIT,” she sounded off.

