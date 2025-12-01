WeLoveUs.Shop Vendor Ameka Coleman’s Strands Of Faith Took Her From Cancer Research To Curls

Ameka Coleman

For Ameka Coleman, founder of Strands of Faith, a business featured on our new WeLoveUs.Shop marketplace, hair care has never just been about beauty. It has been a spiritual practice and a pathway back to self.

Coleman’s journey with her own hair began unexpectedly while she was in college. What started as experimenting with twists, braids, updos, and afros became a quiet grounding ritual. Styling her hair in the mirror helped her process pain, spark creativity, and reclaim pieces of herself that trauma once tried to take. Those intimate moments shaped her healing journey and were the inspiration for Strands of Faith.

The haircare brand was born from her personal journey with her mane and a mission to celebrate every texture. Like many Black women, Coleman grew up relaxing her hair, unfamiliar with her natural strands. Over time, she recognized how society glorifies certain textures while ignoring others, and how those biases can quietly shape confidence and self-worth. The entrepreneur launched Strands of Faith to help shift things, creating clean, high-performing products that honor textured hair in all its forms.

What makes the brand especially unique is its scientific foundation. Before stepping into beauty entrepreneurship, Coleman worked in a cancer research lab, contributing to the development of a nanoparticle system designed to deliver anti-cancer drugs directly to tumors. That experience taught her the power of precision, intentional formulation, and ingredient integrity, principles she now brings to her business.

Strands of Faith

Beyond just providing haircare products, Strands of Faith is also a response to texturism—something the founder experienced firsthand. After doing a second big chop in 2009, the look was frowned upon by a male friend, who went on to compliment her hair when she straightened it months later. That moment revealed how deeply ingrained texture bias is and strengthened her commitment to ensure women know that all hair types are beautiful.

Every formula is handcrafted with care, free from sulfates, silicones, parabens, and other ingredients that compromise health or strip textured hair of moisture. The line focuses on deep hydration, length retention, and scalp wellness. These are common concerns for people with textured strands.

Strand of Faith has a wealth of products, and you can shop by hair type or need through the WeLoveUs platform. That includes protein treatments, shampoos, cleaners, moisturizers, sealing oils, stylers and more.

“I joined this collective of vendors because it aligns perfectly with our mission to create beauty with purpose,” she says. “Strands of Faith was built to redefine care for texture-diverse strands through clean, nourishing products that also nurture confidence and mental wellness. Through this partnership, we hope to expand our reach and connect with more men and women who deserve products that celebrate them. Each formula we create is a reminder to keep the faith because when your hair flourishes, your spirit does too. Our products are daily affirmations of joy, wellness, and faith.”