A Small Business Advisor Can Take You to the Next Level

Essence

Running your own business is amazing, but it is also a lot of work. Have you

ever dreamed that you could have someone to help you with business plans, ways to reach your goals, and answer day-to-day questions? Well, guess what? That person actually exists—they are a small business advisor.

Sounds pretty good, right? But you might be asking, what is a small

business advisor exactly? It’s a strategist who helps you build a custom

growth plan and find the tools you need to succeed. They lend their

expertise where there is the greatest business need and where you need the most support.

Before you start Googling local advisors, we teamed up with the Business

Access Advisors, dedicated Black small business professionals that you can

find at U.S. Bank to give all you entrepreneurs some advice on what to

keep in mind when looking for a business advisor.

Small Business Expertise

Small businesses operate very differently from large corporations, so a

coach who understands the special challenges of small businesses is key—

think networking opportunities, securing funding, and keeping up with

technology. See if you can find an advisor who has had success helping

other clients with your biggest business challenge—this way you can jump

right in to targeted solutions.

Industry Know-How

An advisor who specializes in your industry will speak your language,

understand your business concerns, and know a little about your

competitors too. This can be a valuable timesaver because they will just

“get it” without you needing to educate them on what you do.

Long Term Mindset

As an entrepreneur, you’ve identified where you want to be in the next few

years, but you may not know how to get there. If your advisor has a long-

term mentality, then they will strive to identify your big goals, but also set

small ones to help you stay on track. When meeting with potential advisors,

ask them how they’d help you set goals and see if they place an emphasis on long-term planning.

Ready To Get started?

Make an appointment with a local Business Access Advisor for a free

financial assessment and begin leveraging the resources U.S. Bank can

bring to your business today. U.S. Bank Access Business provides

information, connections, and resources to help Black small business owners sustain and grow their business. These advisors can help you connect and network with local resources, advise you on how to meet your goals, and guide you through the process.