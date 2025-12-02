WeLoveUs.Shop Vendor Alishia Richardson Is Giving Candied Pecans A Sexy Upgrade

Pecandy Co.

This time of year is gloriously notorious for sweet treats. Pies, cakes, eggnog, sweets galore. So instead of fighting it, we encourage you to lean into it and, in the process, support a pretty amazing Black-owned brand.

Before WeLoveUs.Shop vendor Alishia Richardson created her company, Pecandy Co., she was busy crafting pecan treats to keep herself busy during the pandemic.

“I love all things delicious and quarantining during the pandemic gave me nothing but space and opportunity to try out a few recipes,” she shared in her bio. By December of 2020, she created her very first batch of candied pecans, just as a new snack to try, and according to Richardson, she was hooked. “Like, I killed the whole pan in 1.5 days.”

She shared her creation with friends and family, and they ended up hooked, too, so it only made sense to put her candied pecans in a jar and sell them for others to fall in love with, as well.

Her recipe has only gotten better, offering a little bit of sweet, a little bit of salt, and enough crunch in a variety of flavors that are perfect as gifts this time of year. Vanilla Bourbon, Blueberry Muff, Apple Pie, Banana Nut, Salted Caramel, Lemon Pound Cake and Red Velvet are the current offerings available in small ($16) and large ($30), and if you can’t choose, gift a sampler pack ($48).

Whatever you shop, know you’re supporting a brand with a simple, wholesome mission: to bring comforting nostalgia to sweet lovers through the candied pecan, and make something extraordinary in the process. As she puts it, provide “a little luxury in every bite.”

“So, from my oven to your hands, I hope you enjoy, share (or don’t lol) and come back for more.”

Shop Pecandy Co. at WeLoveUs.Shop now.