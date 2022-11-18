WATCH | Showcasing Creatives of Color

It’s National Women’s Small Business Month, so we’re honoring it by introducing you to some fabulous Black women entrepreneurs like Michelle Cadore, the creator of Yes I Am Clothing and co-owner of Da Spot Boutique in Brooklyn, NY.

After hitting a glass ceiling in her career, Michelle realized that, “I am who I say I am and no one will tell me how far I can go.” And just like that, Yes I Am Clothing was born—and later she joined business partner, NAME HERE, in opening the doors to Da Spot to help creatives of color showcase their work, gain visibility, and get access to economic opportunities. “We know how difficult is to grow your brand by yourself, so we wanted to help cultivate that dream,” she says. “When you pour into your people, you create legacy.”

A part of Mastercard’s “Her Ideas Start Something Priceless” campaign, Michelle says that the brand has been supporting her since before it was a thing to support Black and brown businesses. “That led to a national commercial that featured Jennifer Hudson,” she says. When it aired, they saw a 300% increase in sales for Yes I Am Clothing and then every time it aired after, they saw a 100% increase in sales at Da Spot. She says, “When you have allies, like Mastercard, help small businesses gain visibility, it is priceless.”

