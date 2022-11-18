WATCH | Culture, Fitness, and Soul

We are profiling incredible entrepreneurs in honor of National Women’s Small Business Month. Meet Tammeca Rochester—she is bringing culture and community to the wellness space like never before with her brand, Harlem Cycle.



Looking around, Tammeca wasn’t happy with what she was seeing in the market and decided to welcome in communities that had been kept out of the wellness space. “We are rewriting the script for generations who don’t have to hold on to the burdens of their family (like diabetes and hypertension), they can take a moment for themselves through self-care,” she says. And for her, it’s all about indoor cycling (even though Harlem Cycle has many other classes!). She says it, “elevates childhood joy and brings it to a whole new level.”

Through the Home Team Advantage grant program powered by Mastercard and Major League Baseball, Tammeca was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from and has accessed the Mastercard Digital Doors Program. This program that aims to help small businesses operate safe and securely online by providing them with helpful tools and resources. “When a big brand like Mastercard puts their stamp of approval on your brand, it is next level,” she says. And it allows her to serve her communities with experience that make us all our best selves. She adds, “You can feel how you want to feel, you can be whoever you want to be, wherever you want to be it because you want to be it.”

