Many college students spend their spare time studying and socializing. WeLoveUs.Shop vendor Kim Roxie spent hers working at a mall as a makeup artist with a budding passion for enhancing women’s natural beauty. The entrepreneur had it in mind to start a makeup line when she encountered a pivotal moment: realizing harmful ingredients like parabens, talc, and other known carcinogens were used in a number of products. That realization planted the earliest seeds of what would one day become LAMIK Beauty.

With $500 and her mother’s blessing, Roxie started her makeup line and eventually opened the first LAMIK Beauty location in Houston in 2004. What started as a neighborhood makeup and brow studio quickly evolved into a gathering space where women felt seen, valued, and beautiful. It wasn’t just a shop; it was a community and a source of confidence for women across the city.

When her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, everything shifted. As Roxie examined the products her mother used daily, she uncovered a list of harmful ingredients such as parabens, talc, and toxins commonly found in mainstream beauty formulas that she coveted. After her mother’s passing, Roxie transformed her grief into purpose. LAMIK Beauty became a mission-driven brand dedicated to giving women of color access to safer, cleaner makeup options in a market that had long failed them.

In 2018, she closed the Houston storefront to reimagine her brand from the ground up. Two years later, LAMIK Beauty relaunched as a fully vegan, non-toxic, ingredient-conscious beauty line designed specifically for multicultural women. The new era began with the Brow Kit–a solution born from Roxie’s own experience with hair loss and her desire to restore confidence for women seeking natural, believable brows. Additionally, they sell foundation, balancing moisturizer, mascara, and brushes.

Every product is formulated with natural and organic ingredients like oregano leaf, thyme, jojoba, rosemary, lavender, coconut, candelilla, and castor seed. These ingredients are chosen to nourish rather than harm.

LAMIK Beauty is committed to transforming the standard of beauty. It is an eco-conscious, community-centered brand dedicated to serving women with products they can trust and formulas that honor their beauty and health. Through clean innovation, inclusive storytelling, and a belief that real beauty comes from within, her brand continues to shape a better, kinder future for women everywhere.

Today, LAMIK Beauty stands for Love And Makeup In Kindness. This name reflects the brand’s core values and its devotion to uplifting women through beauty rooted in wellness, intention, and integrity.

