WeLoveUs.Shop Vendor IRE AJE Is Transforming African-Inspired Jewelry Into Modern Heirlooms

For IRE AJE, jewelry is an ode to refined opulence, a tribute to culture, and a celebration of the Yoruba Orisha of prosperity. The accessory brand, which was established in 2021 by Issa Gray, is a vendor on WeLoveUs.Shop, creating timeless pieces by blending African-centered storytelling with modern sophistication.

Gray’s creative vision for the brand was shaped by the elderly women in her family. They were the first to teach her the significance of African culture and the quiet power held in symbolic accessories. The brand is a tribute to her aunt Linda Gray Murray, while her Grandma Clarice was a catalyst in her entrepreneurial journey and helped shape some of the pieces in the collection.

From sculptural cuffs and elegant pendant necklaces to symbolic hoops and charm bracelets, each piece is crafted to be a fashion statement. Every accessory is intentionally adorned with one or more Adinkra symbols, transforming IRE AJE jewelry into heirlooms that carry meaning.

“IRE AJE stands out because we reimagine ancient African symbols into elevated 14K gold–plated designs that hold messages of abundance, resilience, love, and legacy,” Gray says. “Each piece is crafted to feel luxurious on the body and affirming to the spirit — a keepsake you reach for because it matches your energy.”

Gray made the decision to join the WeLoveUs platform because of the clear value alignment she shares with it.

“It aligns with everything IRE AJE stands for — luxury with intention and the celebration of Black women in spaces that honor our brilliance,” she says.

IRE AJE is also a community-centered movement. Rooted in the historically Black West End of Atlanta, the company prioritizes cooperative economics by supporting and partnering with neighboring Black-owned businesses. The brand regularly appears at open-air markets and cultural events, keeping resources circulating within the community.

Now that the brand has partnered with WeLoveUs, Gray hopes to extend its reach beyond its loyal existing audience.

“ESSENCE has always been a home for us, so extending our presence through this platform feels natural. It allows us to reach more women who don’t just wear jewelry — they choose adornment that feels personal, powerful, and rooted in meaning,” Gray explains.

As IRE AJE continues to grow, the brand aims to expand its impact by partnering with organizations that uplift youth, cultivate entrepreneurship, and empower Black women to build generational wealth. Their pieces effortlessly elevate any ensemble, whether you’re getting dressed for a gallery opening or sporting an everyday look. View their pieces as wearable prayers for abundance, confidence, and divine alignment.