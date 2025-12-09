WeLoveUs.Shop Partner Brittney Adams Creates Functional, Fly Frames With Focus & Frame Eyewear

Courtesy of Brittney Adams

When Brittney Adams launched Focus & Frame Eyewear, it wasn’t just to sell glasses. She set out to shift the narrative around eyewear entirely.

As a longtime wearer of prescription and non-prescription glasses, she built the company around the belief that eyewear shouldn’t force you to choose between function and self-expression. Adams also wanted to fill a gap in the market after noticing the markup on frames and how that can hamper accessibility. The entrepreneur did her industry research, partnered with optometrists and opticians, and sourced quality products to provide glasses that protect vision while honoring authenticity. What emerged was a curated collection of prescription and non-prescription frames that reflect “culture, confidence, and creativity,” as Adams states in her brand story.

Focus & Frame is a purpose-driven brand anchored in a mission to bring style, accessibility, and affordability to the frame-wear industry. Adams aims to meet people where they are, offering reasonably priced, stylish, and quality eyewear.

Focus & Frame Eyewear

The brand offers eyewear for kids, women, and men, in addition to a range of collections. Additionally, they sell Bluetooth glasses, merch, and accessories. Each offering has a pop of personality, from the cat-eye inspired Jodie to the chunky and trendy Jayda frames.

Under Adams’s leadership, Focus & Frame has grown far beyond an online shop. It has expanded into distribution for optical offices, partnering with eye-care professionals to offer honest, high-quality lenses. The business continues to take steps to make good design and optical health equitable. Through this journey, Focus & Frame has positioned itself as a woman-owned and Black-owned company that stands out—specifically standing for representation, inclusivity, and vision in every sense of the word.

Through every frame, Focus & Frame Eyewear invites customers to show up and show out, stepping into rooms confidently.