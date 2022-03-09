Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Marketing & Communications

These marketing mavens are moving the needle at major networks and studios, bridging the gap between some of today’s top shows and films and eager audiences.

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the marketing and communications leaders who are setting the standard today.

01 Cassandra Butcher Chief Marketing Officer, BRON Media Corp & Co-Director, BRON Life Known For: Social and digital strategy for motion pictures. 02 Rita Cooper Lee Head of Communications and Publicity, Apple Worldwide Video, Apple TV+ Known For: Leading global communications, publicity, awards, talent relations across film, TV and podcasts for Apple’s streaming service. 03 Johanna Fuentes Head of Global Communications, Studios and Networks Group, WarnerMedia Known For: Leading publicity across Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, and a portfolio of cable networks. 04 Chardae Jenkins Manager, Multicultural Publicity, Netflix Known For: Campaigns for True Story and Malcolm & Marie. 05 Ukonwa Ojo Global Chief Marketing Officer at Prime Video & Amazon Studios Known For: Leading global brand and originals marketing. 06 Terra Potts Executive Vice President Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Known For: Campaigns for Crazy Rich Asians and Judas and the Black Messiah. 07 Daniella Robinson-Asfaw Senior Vice President, Field & Targeted Publicity at United Artists Releasing Known For: Promotional campaigns for RESPECT and No Time To Die. 08 Kristin Robinson Senior Vice President of Communications, MRC Entertainment Known For: Overseeing external communications across TV and film. She earned her chops working with Shonda Rhimes’s eponymous Shondaland and OWN TV. 09 Shawntavia Ross Marketing and Communications Director, The MRKT Known For: National campaigns for megawatt talent vehicles such as A Journal For Jordan and King Richard. 10 Gianina Thompson Director of Communications, The SpringHill Company Known For: Leading all communications for the media conglomerate created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.