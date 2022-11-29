Black On Broadway: 9 Shows You Need To Check Out This Winter

It’s a big season for Black voices on Broadway. Be it revivals of Pulitzer Prize-winning material from Black playwrights, debuts from Black creators breaking ground in their fields, grand openings, and renamings that honor Black legends, this winter’s stages are packed with can’t-miss moments.

Stars of the screen like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and John David Washington are making splashes on stage for their first turn on Broadway, bringing the words of Suzan Lori-Parks and August Wilson to life, while Wendell Pierce and Emilie Kouatchou are shattering ceilings as first-ever Black leads in classic plays.

Catch these shows while you can! Check out what’s new and Black on Broadway this winter below.