Black History Month is a time to celebrate the trailblazers who have paved the way for our culture. Facebook is doing its part by creating original content celebrating Black people who are carrying the torch.

The Facebook app recently debuted a month-long content series called ‘Lift Every Voice’ designed to amplify the voices of their platform’s most Black social groups. The initiative kicked off this week with a performance of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performed by rising girl group June’s Diary (Founded by Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland and choreographer Frank Gatson). In the video, you’ll also hear a chorus of beautiful voices from members of Facebook groups like Black Fitness Fanatics, Black Artists Movement and Our Black Legacy chiming in on the song.

See the uplifting video below:

The performance is the first in a series of upcoming social stories and events in Facebook will unveil in celebration of Black History Month 2020. Ultimately, the platform’s goal is to show the importance of using a social platform to gather around a common interest that can move Black culture forward.

Follow Facebook app for more Black History Month content this month.