Every Accessory You Need Right Now Is On A Major Sale For Black Friday

Let’s be honest, even when you know you’re in need of a new elevated basic such as black trousers or a nude bodysuit, you somehow find yourself adding a handbag or belt to your virtual cart as well, simply because shopping for accessories is… undeniably fun.
While it’s pretty hard to forget jewelry (we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for that here), the remainder of accessory categories are just as important to cultivating an intricately thought out ‘fit, and aren’t to be overlooked. And with the holidays around the corner, they make ideal and safe gifts as well (all in favor in of not guessing someone’s clothing size and getting it wrong, say ‘aye’).
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 accessories that are sure to earn a spot on your “to buy” list, along with everything you need to know about how to get them on a sweet deal. Scroll ahead and shop them before they’re gone.
Frances Valentine Carrie Frame Bag
Frances Valentine is celebrating Black Friday with 30 percent off select styles through November 29, and after you’ve got your hands on this wool handbag, we strongly suggest styling it with any preppy and Parisian-inspired fall and winter outfits you’ve still got up your sleeve this season.
New York & Company Straight-Top Rectangular Sunglasses
Nearly everything at New York & Company is 50 percent off, and this is not a drill. You can score these oversized aviators for under $10 once discounted, but rest assured you’ll still feel like one million while wearing them.
Gladys Tamez Fur Beret
When Cardi B.’s favorite hat designer says their pieces are up to 50 percent off, you don’t let the moment pass. Pair this fluffy beret with a matching monochromatic ensemble, and watch the compliments roll in.
BruceGlen Love Check Silk Scarf
We’re all about getting the most bang for your buck, and at a 40 percent off steal, you can wear this BruceGlen scarf on your hair, around your neck, as a top, or even wrap it around your handbag strap. ‘Nuff said.
Guess Faux-Leather Chain Belt
Would this vintage-inspired chain belt look super cute paired with a black midi dress? Yes. Is it also part of Guess’ major 30 percent off sitewide sale? Yes again. Need anymore reasons to hit ‘add to cart’?
Behno Devon Wallet
For those outings that only require the bare essentials, this adorable Behno wallet can become your handbag with its removable chain. This tiny item comes with a big discount, thanks to the brand’s up to 50 percent off sitewide sale.
Giant Vintage Priority
Giant Vintage has inarguably become Instagram’s largest vintage sunglasses dealer, catering to anyone who may be a fan of the ’60s or ‘2000s style aesthetic and everything in between, so we don’t advise waiting long to hop on its buy one get one free sale. However, once it’s over, you’ll still have a chance to snag a pair at 50 percent off.
JW Pei
You may not need too many excuses to pounce on a new handbag, especially when it involves this eye-catching silhouette, but if there were ever a reason, it’s JW Pei’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which kick off with 12 percent off sitewide (using code JWBLK12), and a buy one get one 40 percent off deal (using code JWBLK40).
With Jéan Check Me Out Cosmo Bag
With lockdown restrictions lifted and vacations back in full effect, you might be due for a cosmetic case revamp, and this one is just as fun as your end makeup look will be. It’s also 30% off as part of the brand’s sitewide Black Friday sale.
Express Geometric Full-Length Sheer Tights
When it comes to tights in the fall, anything goes as long as they’re fun. Claim these while Express is taking 40 to 50 percent off everything, then mix and match them with everything from leather shorts to tweed skirts.
