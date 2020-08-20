Black Creators: ‘That Couple Who Travels’ Is More Than A Catchy Name It’s A Lifestyle

Courtesy of @thatcouplewhotravels

Black Creators is a special series highlighting some of the amazing Black women and men who’ve successfully used their passion and platform to unite our community.

Imagine traveling the world solo, and meeting the perfect travel partner along the way. MJ and LJ met on a flight from Amsterdam to Nairobi. Now, they’re exploring the globe together. From playing with koalas in Australia to venturing to the Ancient Pyramids of Giza to island hopping in Greece, “That Couple Who Travels” is definitely the right name for their blog and brand.

During their adventures, MJ and LJ realized the deficit of resources and stories about Black traveler and Black traveling couples — so, they created That Couple Who Travels, a website and Instagram account that provides couples with the information and inspiration needed to create unforgettable memories around the world.

Their blog serves as a resource for travel and love stories, and invites their audience to follow along as MJ and LJ explore and learn about different cultures and communities. Think travel tips, destination details, date ideas — the works!

LJ works in digital advertising and MJ in tech sales and consulting, but they always find a way to make time for traveling.

Recently, the couple co-founded the Black Travel Alliance with a cohort of Black content creators. Black Travel Alliance launched with the purpose of supporting Black content creators around the world and increasing their representation in the travel industry — including but not limited to employment, conferences, and media.

Black Travel Alliance, particularly, launched in the wake of social unrest from the fatal police brutality that claimed George Floyd’s life. While travel brands and companies scrambled to proclaim that #BlackLivesMatter, MJ and LJ worked to make sure that rang true, by fostering and facilitating Black representation across significant areas of the travel industry.

On the importance of being a Black-owned business and platform, LJ and MJ told ESSENCE, “representation matters. We believe that when positive Black narratives and stories are shared in the media, our experience will exponentially improve in all facets of life.”

As for the significance of their footprint on the travel industry, they further explained, “Black people spend over $60 billion on travel annually. Yet, our stories aren’t told enough, and we are underrepresented in the industry in terms of employment, press, marketing, and travel conferences. This contributes to the wealth gap for Black content creators and creatives, and it can have a negative impact on the Black travel experience. It is the mission of the Black Travel Alliance to support Black content creators around the world and increase their representation in the travel industry.”

LJ and MJ expressed that “at That Couple Who Travels, [they] want people, especially Black couples, to know that their travel dreams and relationship goals can be their reality.”

At the Black Travel Alliance, they want Black travel content creators to know that there is space for them and that they are available and willing to help amplify their voices and hold the travel industry accountable.

LJ and MJ provide Black content creators with training, networking, and support, and give allies the tools to be the change they want to see. Furthermore, they offer brands consulting and access to talented Black content creators.

If you want to create unforgettable memories around the world, follow That Couple Who Travels for inspiration and information.

You can find That Couple Who Travels at thatcouplewhotravels.com and on Instagram at @thatcouplewhotravels. Black Travel Alliance lives at blacktravelalliance.com, and can be found on LinkedIn and Instagram at @theblacktravelalliance.