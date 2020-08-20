Black Creators: With Cliquish, Taylar Barrington-Booker Empowers A Community
Courtesy of Taylar Barrington-Booker
By Dominique Fluker ·

Black Creators is a special series highlighting some of the amazing Black women and men who’ve successfully used their passion and platform to unite our community.

Building an online community takes a special kind of determination. Case in point: Taylar Barrington-Booker. Barrington-Booker is the founder and CEO of Cliquish— a global educational hub that teaches women bloggers, influencers, and content creators how to build profitable businesses. After all, having a platform or business is one thing, reaping a profit involves a different skillset.

You never know until you try. It’s the quote in the frame that’s sitting in front of us and oddly fitting for a time such as this for me. I have to be honest and say there are several times throughout this pandemic I’ve felt a bit "uninspired" & navigating the "unknown" in business. I came up with fleeting idea after fleeting idea for @Cliquish and then one day it hit me, let’s do a CONFERENCE. Our first-ever conference (as we’d planned to do an in-person one this year anyway…) Oh, and duh, let’s COMBINE all these small ideas into one big production. And then I immediately felt an overwhelming "WTF Taylar. Are you kidding?" Not too soon after the decision to move forward, we experienced overwhelming racially charged trauma. And girl, I was like Lord, I don’t know what you’re doing here, but ummmm. Ultimately, feeling like maybe I should just take a step back and continue our day-to-day and innovate later. But, in regular Taylar "pep-talk" fashion, I talked my self into “you never know until you try” and to press into the moment. SO I PRESSEDDDD. This weekend I turned my house into a production studio for an EPIC virtual conference #ContentSugar20 alongside some AMAZING women. A special thanks to the dream team I LOVE so much @allepierce, @taytoldyouso, @thamar.j, and @aaliyasabree! And the warmest welcome to ALL the new members of the Cliquish gang! And just a FEW more things… I’m so excited to also announce one of my FAVORITE projects we’ve executed at Cliquish thus far, #CreatorsforEquality! We teamed up with one of my favorite humans @rach_cityy of @resistheism to develop an ENTIRE RESOURCE CENTER that’s specifically advocates for Black woman content creators + media diversity and more. Head on over to @Cliquish or to my stories to learn more! And with that, I’m looking forward to joining @iamwiim this Wednesday at 5 pm CST on their “Let’s Do Better” Diversity Discussion with @torontoshay, @pamelazapata, and @socialmediaagent [LINK IN BIO]! Anyways, I’m looking forward to some “me time”, but so so so so grateful to be able to do work that I LOVE. Needless to say, whatever you're waiting on, just do it. You never know until you try.

“As we are internally working with PR, brand, and marketing teams, a lot of the conversation has shifted from how many followers a person may have, and more so about how you’re resonating with the communities that they’ve built,” she says about her own platform.

With more than a decade of marketing experience under her belt, Barrington-Booker’s ability to create a high-level strategy, branding assets, and measurable tactics for corporations led her to formally consult for companies including Hyatt, Nielsen, Samsung, Verizon, and Kraft Foods.

Tell us below (👍or 👎), have you attended a virtual conference?⁠🧐⁠ ⁠ ✨It’s probably a YAS, but we are pretty sure it wasn't one LIKE OURS. We leave no stone unturned when creating experiences for YOU!✨⁠ ⁠ Have a seat while we tell you why #ContentSugar20 is unlike ANY other conference you've EVER attended…⁠😉⁠ ⁠ Here at @cliquish HQ we have ALWAYS sought to be a champion for inclusivity and diversity all while delivering the BEST advice to help female content creators BUILD, GROW AND PROFIT from their online platforms.⁠ ⁠ It's kind of our *not so* secret recipe to success.⁠🤫⁠ ⁠ From July 24th – 26th you will learn our proven 3️⃣-tier method that will help you build a PROFITABLE content creation business while making sure your ultimate WHY is rooted in purpose.⁠ ⁠ Our panels will be PACKED with expert advice from the women you look up to most online, teaching you how to:⁠ ⁠ 👉🏼BUILD IN A COVID WORLD⁠ (from creators who are growing massively right now)⁠ 👉🏾HOW TO GROW A PLATFORM WITH MISSION⁠ (from creators who’ve leaned into the conversations)⁠ 👉🏿AND HOW TO SECURE BRAND DEALS⁠ (from actual brands)⁠ ⁠ And while we know you want to learn ALL THE THINGS…we also know you're probably in need of some fun, right?⁠ ⁠ We're talkin’:⁠ ⁠ 🙌🏻SPEED NETWORKING⁠ 🙌🏼VIRTUAL GAMES⁠ 🙌🏽DJ PARTIES⁠ 🙌🏾TIKTOK DANCE CHALLENGES⁠ 🙌🏿AND A VERY SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS⁠ ⁠ Best of all, the #ContentSugar20 conference is completely 💰FREE💰 to attend for all members of the #CliquishMembershipClub !⁠ ⁠ It’s FREE to attend for members of the #cliquishmembershipclub and now you can register and join us absolutely FREE for thirty days with the link in our bio!⠀⠀ Is your mind totally blown yet?⁠ ⁠ 🤯🤯🤯🤯⁠ ⁠ ✨Well, just wait for what's in store for you when you officially register!✨⁠ ⁠ Just head to the [LINK IN BIO] to sign up!⁠ ⁠ OOOOO and if you're feeling fancy, you can tell all your friends that you'll be attending Content Sugar with the help of our handy dandy story templates once you register!⁠ ⁠ 💕Don't forget to tag us and we'll show you some love on stories!⁠💕⁠

From her unique insight into brand marketing, her experiences as a teacher, and a love for community building, the founder was inspired to create and launch Cliquish in 2018. 

Since its inception, Cliquish has reached more than 25,000 women content creators through their rapidly growing membership club. Here, members are given the options of virtual (and in-person pre-pandemic) expert-led education. Think: online courses, in-person events, professional coaching, and access to an online collaborative network of content creators.

Much of the focus within the community centers around the business aspects of social media and the importance of strategy and knowing your audience. With years of experience in social media marketing, Barrington-Booker also has a personal wealth of knowledge to share on building an online presence.

We’ve grown accustomed to celebrating the start of entrepreneurship, but not the perseverance in entrepreneurship.⠀ ⠀ Stop for a moment — let that sink in.⠀ ⠀ There’s a message that has so deeply resonated with me these past few weeks and it’s this:⠀ ⠀ “We live in a digital age where it’s so easy to start a business, and we ALSO live in a digital age where it’s a hard fought journey to keep going in business.”⠀ ⠀ In the summer of 2014 – with fear fighting me – I walked into my principals office and put my resignation in her hand.⠀ ⠀ And since then, it’s been a novels worth of lessons and experiences.⠀⠀ ⠀ Entrepreneurship has been one of the most humbling aspects of my life that has bent me, molded me, stretched me and changed me into, well, the woman I am.⠀ ⠀ And while each part of my journey in business prepared me for the next, I still know that there’s a bunch of battles in my rear view mirror, and then there’s those that I’ve yet to meet.⠀ ⠀ Keep going.⠀ ⠀ Today I want to celebrate YOU if you’re in the “#KeepGoingClub”… and have decided over the years to:⠀ ⠀ – Believe in your vision⠀ – Make the sacrifice⠀ – Invest the money⠀ – Loose the money⠀ – Work 9-5 and 5-9⠀ – Embrace the imperfections ⠀ – Push past the defeats ⠀ – Realign with the mission⠀ – Endure the shedding of relationships⠀ – Sacrifice the sleep⠀ – Reject the opinions⠀ ⠀ And get back up again and again.⠀ ⠀ All because you’ve got the audacity, to FINISH what you started.⠀ ⠀ To the newbies, with all the love I’ve got to give, please don’t believe the hype. ⠀ ⠀ 99% of us are on a journey of hard fought wins that don’t happen overnight. It takes vision to be here and commitment to stay here. So stop being so hard on yourself, where you are in your journey is perfectly fine.⠀ ⠀ And for the #KeepGoingClub out there, I want to celebrate YOU. ⠀ ⠀ Tag a friend who can relate to this, introduce yourself, share with me how long you’ve been on your business journey, and your biggest lesson thus far👇🏾 📸 @james_limitless

“We highly suggest that content creators focus on community building, engagement, connecting, and making an impact in their vision of space,” Barrington-Booker says. 

Today, Barrington-Booker can be found creating a content strategy for Cliquish’s business development with her team, rolling up her sleeves to lead a panel or a workshop for content creators, or exploring her next big adventure with her husband, James. Her vision matches her work ethic as a trailblazer in marketing, and she believes wholeheartedly in the development of women and the cultivation of inclusive communities where those women can thrive.

“[Social media] helps us connect with our audience in real-time and in real ways – thus helping us build real relationships with our customers. We’ve made the platforms a primary component of our marketing funnel, from Facebook groups to Instagram Reels, we have witnessed explosive growth using them all. We also feel confident that there’s a solution to present content in any format we see optimal. I do not doubt that Facebook and Instagram are prioritizing businesses to give us access to the global audience; we need to grow a massive impact,” Barrington-Booker says to ESSENCE.

You can learn more about Taylar Barrington-Booker’s work here and follow her across various platforms at @cliquish.
