Black Creators: Ebony Jamison Of BrownSkinBeautiful Knows Transparency Is Key
Courtesy of Ebony Jamison of BrownSkinBeautiful LLC
By Dominique Fluker ·

Black Creators is a special series highlighting some of the amazing Black women and men who’ve successfully used their passion and platform to unite our community.

When it comes to beauty, Chicago-based blogger and founder of BrownSkinBeautiful, Ebony Jamison often reflects on a famous quote from the movie star, Sophia Loren: 

“Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful.”

And it’s from that quote the fashion, beauty and lifestyle enthusiast’s BrownSkinBeautiful platform is rooted in. A southerner-turned-midwesterner, Jamison is a wife and mother of two with a 9 to 5 job as an accountant. 

In 2016, she launched her brand in efforts to showcase the many ways that Black women could be fly and time conscious at the same time. More personally, she wanted to hold herself accountable to carve out time for exploring non-job-related passions. Over the course of four years, Jamison’s brand has morphed into a lifestyle and beauty oasis, covering natural DIY hair, makeup, parenting, fashion, and lifestyle tips for the busy woman who is always on the go. 

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow isn’t promised.   That’s what I’ve been saying since the beginning of this whole pandemic. If it’s shown us anything it’s shown us THAT. So with that being said. I’ve contemplated starting my loc journey for a minute. My original plan was to wait til 40, chop my hair off and rock a BOMB fade then transition into locs and I was transitioning into a new era of life. Well the fact is TOMORROW AINT PROMISED and neither is 40, so I made the decision to do what I wanted to do with my hair which was loc it and here we are!   As of August 7th, 2020 (officially) I have begun my #locjourney . I’ll be uploading a video soon giving ALLLL the Deets but here are a few below:   1.) I began with starter locs on August 7th, 2020  2.) They were professionally installed here in #chicago by a DOPE loctitian @locsbysheldon referred by my homie @a_tad_petty (her locs are also 🔥🔥🔥)  3.) I have approximately 180 locs   4.) My locs were started by comb coils  5.) I AM OVER THE MOON ABOUT THEM AND I LOVE THEM!!!  5.) I’m about to spam the h*ll outta y’all about them #sorrynotsorry   Any other questions before I drop the video, leave em below, and I can also address them in the video! 😘😘😘

A post shared by Chicago Blogger – Ebony (@brownskinbeautiful_) on

“I love empowering women to uniquely be themselves even if it defies someone else’s standard of beauty,” says Jamison to ESSENCE.

Jamison wants Black women to know that they can be stylish and beautiful and still handle life like a boss. Her main goal is to effectively illustrate that beauty is what you make it and that we as Black women should embrace our beauty in every way, while also incorporating consistent self-care within our lives. 

“What makes me passionate about creating content is the ability to reach and touch so many people and be able to inspire them to be the best versions of themselves in every aspect of their lives,” Jamison says.

View this post on Instagram

Mommas! Leave this emoji 🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️ if you’re looking for some activities to keep your little gamers busy during this quarantine!!! I for one know that my son would be playing Minecraft and every other game under the sun all day if we allowed it. Well I have something that might remedy that, that your kids might enjoy and still be able to “play” those games.⁣ ⁣ A week or so ago DJ was enrolled in the @idtech Virtual Camp where he was able to learn both coding and game development in Roblox. It was 1 week long and in an online classroom setting with his peers and an instructor via zoom. It was pretty cool to watch him interact in this forum, learn along the way and talk to the other students in the class about what they were coding. I highly recommend the program. It was 2 hours long and kept him engaged (Insert praising hands). I wrote a whole blog post detailing more about this experience and my thoughts, so click the link in the bio to check it out. (hint hint) there is also a discount code that you can use in the blog post! 😉 ⁣ ⁣ Tell me in the comments below…do you have little gamers at home and if so, what are they playing? I really think they would enjoy this, I know DJ did.⁣ #ad #virtualtechcamps

A post shared by Chicago Blogger – Ebony (@brownskinbeautiful_) on

She aims to teach, inspire, and connect with women through beauty, fashion, and lifestyle in an effort to dismantle mainstream standards. She believes in transparency—empowering women to embrace and flaunt their unique selves.

“From beauty to parenting to style, I try to keep it as transparent as possible to show that life may not be perfect, but in the midst of it all, We got this! I love connecting and growing with my followers, and I believe in transparency with them in person [or] in DMs and comments” she says. 

You can learn more about Ebony Jamison’s work at brownskinbeautiful.com.
TOPICS: