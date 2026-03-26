Meet Marvina Robinson, The First Black American Woman To Own A Champagne Brand

Marvina in her chic Brooklyn office and tasting studio. / PHOTO CREDIT: Shatimah Brathwaite.

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Women’s History Month is an important time to celebrate women of our past who have fearlessly opened doors and left undeniable marks throughout various industries. We thank them for the ways their tenacity informs, inspires and still motivates us. Simultaneously, we find it important to give flowers to the women, especially Black women, who are realizing remarkable triumphs while making history in our present.

One Black woman making her mark on history today is Marvina Robinson. As the founder and CEO of B. Stuyvesant Champagne, Robinson is the first Black American woman to own a champagne brand. While there are reportedly more than 100,000 champagne brands/labels in the world, Black representation in this space is rare. We are not typically in the board rooms or on those golf courses where such deals are being negotiated. The field has predominately been dominated by established, White male-led legacy houses.

Robinson, an HBCU grad without convenient family connections in the champagne industry or a background in entrepreneurship, didn’t wait around for someone to offer her a seat at the table. She had the gumption to unapologetically build her own table. The Brooklyn, NY native gave us a look into how she started her groundbreaking business, why people shouldn’t feel intimidated by champagne and where she plans to grow B. Stuyvesant to next.

ESSENCE: Are you from Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn (NY)? Is this what inspired the brand’s name?

MARVINA ROBINSON: Yes. I’m a Brooklyn girl, born and raised in Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy). That foundation is everything. Bed-Stuy shaped my lens on life. [It informed] the style, confidence, sense of community and the understanding that even when resources are limited, excellence is not. Naming my brand B. Stuyvesant Champagne was intentional, it’s an homage to where I come from and the standard I was raised with.

ESSENCE: What was your major in college and where did you work after graduation?

ROBINSON: I studied Biology at the HBCU, Norfolk State University. [Robinson also has a master’s degree in Statistics from Columbia University.] I thought my path would follow a traditional, science-based career. But life has a way of introducing you to opportunities you didn’t even know existed.

After graduating, I took a temporary role at Morgan Stanley. I was placed on the treasuries desk, and I knew I had found something that challenged me, excited me and pushed me in a different direction. I transitioned into a permanent role. I paid close attention to how the leaders moved, thought, and made decisions. The environment was intense and demanding but I stayed committed because I genuinely loved what I was doing.

PHOTO CREDIT: Shatimah Brathwaite

ESSENCE: That role sounds like it was a natural progression to launching B. Stuyvesant.

ROBINSON: Entrepreneurship wasn’t something I grew up around. In my world, success meant stability, steady careers and building a life through traditional paths. That’s what led me to Wall Street, where I spent years focused on building a career that reflected that definition of success.

B. Stuyvesant Champagne reflects that journey. It’s about honoring where I started while stepping into a global, elevated space.

ESSENCE: When did you debut B. Stuyvesant Champagne?

ROBINSON: I launched B. Stuyvesant Champagne on February 12, 2020. At the time, I was preparing to open a champagne bar that would exclusively feature grower champagnes, with B. Stuyvesant Champagne positioned as the house champagne. It was meant to be a curated, immersive experience centered around education, discovery and a true appreciation for champagne.

Then COVID happened.

In that moment, I had to make a decision. Instead of putting everything on hold, I pivoted. I focused fully on building B. Stuyvesant as a champagne house, allowing it to stand on its own and reach people in a different way. What began as one element of a larger concept became the foundation of the business.

ESSENCE: Talk about the different bubbly options you offer.

ROBINSON: Our Grand Reserve is the flagship of the house: rich, structured and expressive. It is designed for those truly special moments.

Our Brut Reserve is balanced crisp, refined and approachable. It’s often the perfect introduction to the house, versatile enough to pair with a variety of foods and occasions.

The Blanc de Blancs is bright and elegant, made exclusively from Chardonnay. It offers a fresh, clean profile that appeals to those who enjoy a more delicate, citrus-driven champagne.

Our Rosé is vibrant with soft red fruit notes. It brings warmth and celebration to the glass, perfect for both intimate moments and elevated gatherings.

Then there’s Eminence, our Extra Brut. This cuvée is more precise and mineral-driven, with a drier profile that highlights the purity of the grapes.

ESSENCE: Is it true that champagne and fried chicken are a great match?

ROBINSON: Fried chicken and champagne is the perfect example of how luxury and comfort can live beautifully in the same moment. Champagne, especially a well-structured Brut like our Grand Reserve, has bright acidity and lively bubbles that cut through the richness of fried chicken. That crispness cleanses the palate after each bite.

There’s also a cultural element I love. Fried chicken is rooted in comfort and community. Champagne has traditionally been positioned as celebratory and exclusive. Bringing the two together is intentional. It challenges the idea that champagne is only for special occasions. It says you can create luxury anytime, with foods that feel familiar and meaningful.

ESSENCE: What are the best glasses to drink champagne in?

ROBINSON: A tulip-shaped glass. It strikes the balance between preserving the bubbles and enhancing the aroma.

If you don’t have a tulip glass, a white wine glass is a great alternative. It gives the champagne room to breathe and allows you to engage with the wine, especially if you’re drinking a more complex cuvée.



ESSENCE: What’s next for B. Stuyvesant and how can people connect with you and the brand in real life?

ROBINSON: In 2022, we expanded our studio and moved into the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which allowed us to elevate that vision. We host curated tastings, intimate gatherings and private events that allow guests to learn about champagne. They can explore our different cuvées, understand pairings and experience champagne through a more intentional lens whether that’s through a guided tasting or one of our signature events.



We’ll be celebrating National Rosé Day in Washington, D.C. on June 13. We’ll continue into our Martha’s Vineyard pop-ups, where we’ll host a series of curated events throughout the season. These experiences will also feature our new champagne bike, offering a visually striking way to experience the house in one of the most culturally rich summer destinations.

We’re also expanding into additional markets, including Los Angeles, as we continue to introduce new audiences to B. Stuyvesant through thoughtful luxury experiences.