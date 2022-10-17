Meet the Slutty Vegan

Get ready, because you are about to meet a woman who surpassed all odds, who didn’t just take a seat at the table—she built her own. This episode of Shop ESSENCE, powered by Target is all about Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan.

Pinky wasn’t always successful, she says she was a statistic who rose up to become a blueprint of entrepreneurship. “A Black girl with a Jamaican mom and a father who served 22 years in prison, my food is now in a store where my family and friends can shop and see something I created in my bedroom,” says Pinky. “That’s big.”

She is also paying it forward. As the youngest commencement speaker for Clark Atlanta University, she gifted all 824 graduates in the class of 2022 their LLCs—so each person could leave there that day as a business owner. She is paving the way for future generations of entrepreneurs by kick- starting their own empires, she says, “Now, I’m showing other people how to build their own table.”

And now you can experience what this incredibly driven entrepreneur has created for yourself—the Banging Spinach and Artichoke Dip and Hot Lanta Chicken Dip are available in select Target stores. So why not try one (or both!) to support Pinky and the Pinky Cole Foundation—her organization that’s empowering generations of color to win in life, financially, and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams