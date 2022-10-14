ESSENCEApproved – Get Ready for HBCU Homecoming Season With These Black-Owned Brands

Target

Here at ESSENCE, we’ve launched a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters share our favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about.



This month, Whitney Johnson, Sales Planner at ESSENCE, shares how she’s preparing to return to Hampton University’s campus for Homecoming with some of her favorite Black-owned brands.

Houston White Adult Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Shirt – Blue

When it comes to unisex clothing, I’m going to buy it! I absolutely love this Rugby Polo Shirt from the Houston White collection at Target. The weather in Virginia can be unpredictable, which makes this shirt perfect for the season. I can pair it with cargo pants to give a “baggy” look, or even with a pleated skirt to give a more “preppy” look. It’s a win-win!

Thread Face It Complexion Stick – 0.15oz

If you didn’t know, the “no make-up” make-up look is trending right now, and I absolutely love this for me. I love for my skin to look natural, yet flawless, year-round. The Complexion Stick by Thread is a must-need to achieve this look for Homecoming. What makes it even better is this brand was founded by a fellow HBCU alumna, Melissa Butler.

Women’s Bomber Jacket – Future Collective™ with Kahlana Barfield Brown

If you were fortunate enough to snag a piece from the Kahlana Barfield Brown collection at Target a few weeks ago, consider yourself blessed! Thankfully, there are still some pieces available that are perfect for Homecoming season – including this bomber jacket that can be paired with almost anything. The red jacket is giving Delta Sigma Theta vibes, and what better way to represent your Sorority on the yard than in a show stopping jacket, curated by one of the most stylish Delta women. Thanks, Soror!

Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss – 0.26 fl oz

If it’s one thing I cannot leave the house without – it’s my lip gloss. And once you find a good one, you hold on to it. This Mented Lip Gloss gives a lot of shine without overdoing it, and it’s ideal with my skin tone!

Hustle Clean Spray Hand Sanitizer 100ml – 4ct – Lavender

I’ll be the first to admit that I am a germophobe. Therefore, I won’t feel complete without a bottle of hand sanitizer in my bag, and considering this is the first official Homecoming since COVID, I plan to have a few bottles of the Hustle Clean Spray Hand Sanitizer. It fits right into my crossbody bag, and it has an amazing Lavender scent!

CultureTags Card Game

The atmosphere at an HBCU Homecoming is similar to a Black family reunion. It’s when alumni come together and reminisce about their college experience and celebrate how far they’ve come. Whether you’re traveling solo or with a group of friends, be sure to pack the CultureTags Card Game, created by HBCU alumna Eunique Jones Gibson. I wholeheartedly love this game, and you’d be surprised by how much fun you’ll have before you even step out on the yard.



