ESSENCEApproved – Celebrate the Holiday Season with These Black-owned Brands

Here at ESSENCE, we launched a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters share their favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about.

For November’s #ESSENCEApproved article, Pietrina Love, Director of Sales Activations at ESSENCE, shares how she’s preparing to celebrate the holiday season with her loved ones.

Hey, ESSIES! I’m excited to share my very own Black-owned holiday gift guide. Gift-giving is my love language, and I take personal pride in introducing my friends and family to Black-owned brands. However, my annual struggle is refraining from keeping the gifts for myself! Here are a few of my faves:

Fresh Pawz Death Row Logo Hoodie

Our family’s Standard Poodle was born and raised on the West Coast, so it’s only right that she prances around in a hoodie to represent! Fresh Pawz has all the trendy doggie streetwear looks so that all pups can be as fresh as their owners.

Growing Up Black Memes Card Game

This card game is so fun! It’s a mixture of taboo and caption creation for popular memes. I am excited to bring it as my plus one to the holiday parties and start the not-so-friendly competitions. Let’s just hope I’m invited back!

Black Paper Party

I am as serious about the wrapping paper as I am the gift. It’s refreshing to find wrapping paper that depicts not only a Black family, but a Black Mr. and Mrs. Claus? We love to see it! It also includes a nativity scene.

Be Rooted Ruled Journal & Bookmark Gift Set

For under 15 bucks, this Be Rooted Gift Set is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for my work-wife. The design is super cute and comes with a journal, fancy bookmark and tabs. The journal is small enough to fit in your purse.

Scotch Porter 2022 Holiday Hair Essentials Kit

In an effort to help my brother combat his maturing hairline, this Scotch Porter hair kit is top of the list. It has everything he needs to keep the waves waving – a Biotin infused conditioner spray, cream and a hair balm. The packaging is sleek and elevated just like the products. And to top it off, it smells immaculate!

HarperIman Nylah Plush Dolls

As a newly minted “Rich Auntie,” I am obsessed with gifting my niece dolls that represent her outward brown girl glow. These plush dolls are fashionable – with the latest outfits and hairstyles ranging from Afro-Puffs to twists. Each doll is slightly different because they are handmade. I even bought one for myself!