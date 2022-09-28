Experience Be Rooted

Essence

Inspired to design a space for women of color to be seen, Jasmin Foster created the stationary brand, Be Rooted. Check out how Jasmin is representing a variety of hair textures, body shapes, and skin tones in her signature products that celebrate culture and self.

Paper is truly Jasmin’s passion, propelling her to make products that reflect the attributes and mindset of women of color in a space where she has not seen herself represented before. You can discover her incredible and powerful pieces, like the “Guard Your Spirit” journal, the Pop of Color Planner, “Dream It. Believe It. Manifest It” pen set, and so much more—all available at Target right now. So, check it out and level up your journaling experience today!