ESSENCEApproved – Mommy Must-Haves

Here at ESSENCE, we are launching a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters will be sharing our favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about.



As we approach the 10th year of Black Breastfeeding week this month, we are excited to have Alicia Richardson, Vice President of Sales at ESSENCE, and content creator, share some of her favorite mommy must-haves which also happen to be BLACK-OWNED!

Black Girl Sunscreen Kids

As we embark on the sweet heat of the summer months, I am always happy to revisit the Black Girl Sunscreen that I first began using with my 5-year-old daughter, Allegra. Both of my kids enjoy the outdoors, and this sunscreen is a great, clean, and non-greasy option. It goes on smoothly, absorbs fast, and does not leave a white residue.



Pretty Please Teethers Silicone Bib Burlwood

I love these beautiful catch-all silicone bibs from Pretty Please Teethers! Not only is it non-toxic & CPSC tested to exceed safety standards, but the design and aesthetic is truly beautiful. The beauty lies in the details and the coloring. With a one-year-old at home who finally sprouted teeth (Go Peyton), this bib helps to catch everything from the fattest drools to flying baby food. It’s a true lifesaver.

Little muffincakes Lovey Baby Blanket Zhara



We love this Lovey blanket. My daughter takes it to bed every night. It has pictures of little ballerinas on one side and the other side is incredibly soft and plush. We appreciate the representation that this blanket provides within our home and that Allegra gets to see a version of herself.



Try this one or even the little muffincakes Plush Blanket Zhara. It is a lightweight and perfect option for both around the house and outdoors. You won’t want to leave home without it.

Alaffia Baby & Kids Lemon Lavender Bubble Bath



Bath times are special because of this fantastic smelling bubble bath from Alaffia! It’s gentle on sensitive skin, and the bubbles are generous. Speaking of bubbles, I love the fact that a little goes a long way.

If I can be honest here in our circle of trust, I have used this on myself as a full-grown woman a time or two… What can I say, Mom’s enjoy good smelling, clean and gentle products as well.

I’m a Pretty little Black Girl (I’m A Girl Collection) Book



My daughter loves the illustrations in the book. It’s a very cute story and the author does a great job at acknowledging diversity amongst Black girls and supporting healthy self-image development. The ‘I’m A Pretty Little Black Girl’ book is a staple in our library.

Positively Perfect 14” Aaliyah Toddler Doll



The Positively Perfect 14” Aaliyah Toddler Doll is one of the cutest dolls on the market. It can be difficult to find dolls of color, but this one is a great addition, the natural hair is a bonus, and we love the name Aaliyah.