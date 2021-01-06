Zoe Kravitz Launches New Lipstick Collection With YSL Beauty

There’s almost nothing more flawless than Zoe Kravitz beauty routine and she’s just launched, at the tip of this year, a lipstick collection that is that may just be the secret to a natural glow. Partnering with her a longtime collaborator YSL, the “High Fidelity” actress launched 8 new shades of the brand’s Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks based off the cities that shaped and inspired Zoe.

“Lipstick is the best ally for any woman, you can switch moods, and express a different version of yourself with just one quick gesture,” Kravitz exclaimed in a statement. Inspired by New York, Paris, London and Los Angeles, the actress chose specific cities that were significant in her childhood. “I wanted to bring everyone on a journey that would show the key places in my life.”

In addition, the Rouge Pur Couture lipstick cases are coated in shimmering silver, embellished in silvery glitter, with the signature YSL logo also mimicking the bright case design. Including eight very different versions of red with ia satin finish texture of Rouge Pur Couture, the collection was seemingly designed to cater to all skin types who looking to find that perfect red shade.

The YSL x Zoë Kravitz lipstick is priced at $38 and can be purchased here.