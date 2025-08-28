Zoë Kravitz's “Caught Stealing” Press Run Beauty Looks Are Goals

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Actress and director Zoë Kravitz’s beauty is soft, natural, and feline. And, the press run for her new film, Caught Stealing, is the perfect example of this. “There is a caring kind of maternal energy to Yvonne,” Kravitz told ESSENCE about her character, which translated into her beauty, from the UK Gala screening to Photocalls in France.

Throughout the week, her hair has maintained a natural side part—whether pulled into a low ponytail or pushed back by a bandana—with fringe bangs cut to frame her right eye. What’s the most eye-catching about her hair, however, is her roots. At her London Photocall, the root of her hair appears braided, which makes her misty texture more pieced apart.

To complement hairstylist Nikki Nelms’s damp hair looks, makeup artist Nina Park kept Kravitz’s skin hydrated and neutral-toned. In one look, her sculptural cheekbones and full, sharp brows are highlighted. In another, her cheeks look ever-so-slightly browned with blush. Her lips remain mute in every look with lip-toned liner and lip salve to seal in moisture. And, the nails were just as simple.

Manicurist Jin Soon Choi (and founder of JINsoon Nail Laquer) kept her nails as bare as possible. Think: a basic hyper gloss coat or the shades “Tulle” or “Muse”. From hair to nails, her glam is an explicitly simple enhancement of what she already has, and a clear endorsement of skin-first beauty.

Below, take a look at all of Zoë Kravitz’s Caught Stealing beauty moments so far.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Zoe Kravitz attends the “Caught Stealing” Photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place on August 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Zoë Kravitz attends the “Caught Stealing” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 21: Zoë Kravitz attends the “Caught Stealing” Photocall at Cinema Max Linder on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Zoë Kravitz attends Columbia Pictures’ “Caught Stealing” premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 21: Zoë Kravitz attends the “Caught Stealing” Photocall at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)