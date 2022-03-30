We all know that when Zendaya walks the red carpet, she isn’t there to mess around; she is there to slay, and not only does she always look incredible, but apparently she sometimes applies her own makeup? The ‘Euphoria’ actress recently flaunted her glam abilities on Instagram stories, captioning a red carpet photo of her ensemble, “Every now and then I do my own beat.”

The 25-year old actress and fashion industry darling not only wore one of the most talked-about red carpets looks, but she also had one of the top beauty moments at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Zendaya, a Lancôme ambassador, wore bronzed cheeks, a glossy nude lip, and silver eyeshadow to complement her custom Valentino Haute Couture look: a sequin skirt with train, paired with a cropped satin blouse. She accessorized her minimalist ensemble with tons of Bulgari bling, including stacks of diamond serpentine bracelets on both wrists and a diamond necklace.

While attending the Vanity Fair event, Zendaya shut down the red carpet (yet again) wearing a sleek autumn/winter 2022 Sportmax suit. She paired the suit, a black double-breasted jacket that cinched the waist with subtly sculptural shoulder, and trousers with a generous flare, with deep blue eye makeup with a pinch of silver and a shiny nude lip.

Zendaya, without a doubt, possesses the necessary talents to be deemed a pro!