Your Cell Phone Could Be Causing Skin Damage, Here’s How To Protect Yourself

Photo: Getty

While in quarantine, you may be taking a break from your vigorous beauty routine. However, there’s a step skin care experts are encouraging individuals not to skip, and it may surprise you.

Social distancing has led many of us to engage in more screen time. So in an effort to ward off the potentially harmful effects of blue light exposure which includes accelerated skin aging and skin damage, skin care experts are urging individuals to wear sunscreen indoors.

“It is a common misconception that if you are not outside then you do not need to wear sunscreen,” Amber Olson Rourke, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Co-founder for Neora told ESSENCE. “With more time being spent indoors and consumers spending 11+ hours per day watching, reading, listening, or interacting with everyday devices, many do not realize that the blue light emitted from these devices penetrates skin even deeper than UVA/UVB rays.”

When selecting a sunscreen, “it is important to research which products protect you from blue light and UVA/UVB rays,” said Rourke.

Sunscreens are known for protecting the skin from ultra-violet light, but new formulas are also aimed at providing blue light protection and nows the time to stock up.