Yara Shahidi’s Flawless Skin Stole The Spotlight At 2020 Emmys

Photo: Getty

The category is the best no-makeup makeup, and the winner is Yara Shahidi, whose glowing complexion we (literally) saw from miles away on Sunday night, as she presented at the virtual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress’s luminous, dewy skin appeared seamless, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if you thought her makeup was limited to the jet-black eyeliner that rimmed her lids or the shiny lip gloss that twinkled atop her lips.

But it turns out, makeup artist Emily Cheng used a foundation that mimics the skin’s natural texture to achieve Shahidi’s natural-looking glow.

To begin, Cheng, who wanted to keep Shahidi’s look simple, applied BITE Beauty’s Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation in shade T105 in the center of the skin and shade T135, on areas where the sun naturally tans the face to contour and create more depth.

BITE Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation , $40

Photo: Courtesy of Sephora

Next, she followed up with winged eyeliner and mascara and tied everything together with BITE Beauty’s new Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss in the shade Cider Donut.

“Yara’s outfit has beautiful embellishments and feathers, which made for a very sophisticated yet playful dress,” said Cheng. “To keep in line with this, we kept things simple, and I wanted her features to shine and shimmer the same way.”