Through The Threads: Love Letters To Black Women

Art by India Espy-Jones.

As Women’s History Month comes to an end, I’ve been reflecting on ways to honor Black women. We often see and admire them in ways that are left unspoken or that aren’t amplified nearly enough—like in my group chat, for example. But, the truth is, these conversations about our love and appreciation for them should be had more openly. Black women deserve to be seen and celebrated for all the beauty and magic they bring to the world—not only this month, but beyond as well.

Black womanhood embodies the unique intersection of strength, resilience, and beauty. Black women are the heartbeat of society and the pulse that drives culture. From the roots of history to the forefront of changemaking movements, such as the Black Panther Party Movement, Black women have been an unstoppable force. Not only this, they’ve also supported and empowered Black men in the fight for justice time and time again. By offering leadership, intellect, and resilience, they’ve strengthened movements, fostered unity and solidarity while pushing for both racial and gender equality.

And we can’t forget the countless trends they’ve started, either—ones that bring magic and light to every room they step into. For years, styles like braids, cornrows, bamboo earrings, and long nails were unfairly labeled as “ghetto” by mainstream culture—often mocked or dismissed by white communities. These trends, rooted in Black culture, were stigmatized and deemed unprofessional or rebellious. Fast forward to today, and these same styles are being adopted by people who once rejected them, now flaunting them—often without acknowledgment of their origins or the history of racism attached to their rejection.

It is crucial now, more than ever, to uplift Black women. They have consistently fought for their rights—such as during the recent 92% movement— just to be met with the same issues. We are living in a time where racism, sexism, classism, and colorism are unfortunately still alive and well. When we uplift Black women, we celebrate their brilliance, beauty, and accomplishments, which in turn promotes a sense of pride and support within the broader Black community.

The power and influence of Black women cannot be overstated. They are the innovators, the trailblazers, and the architects of change. Nothing moves without them. Their voices, their presence, and their contributions deserve reverence and recognition, always. After all, to honor the Black woman is to honor the very essence of progress, culture, and community. When we lift her up, we all rise.

That said, to further celebrate the beauty and breadth of Black women, below, my friends and I go beyond our group chat thread and share why we love them, how they inspire us, and more.

Bryce Alexander Dixon, Writer

“Black women epitomize strength, resilience, and beauty. They embody a unique blend of grace and power that sets the standard in countless aspects of life. Their influence spans cultures, shaping art, fashion, music, and social movements. From their rich history to their modern-day impact, Black women continue to break barriers, redefine beauty standards, and lead with unapologetic confidence. Their voices are powerful, their stories are profound, and their presence is unmatched. Black women set the tone, inspire change, and remind the world of the greatness that comes with embracing authenticity and diversity.“

MALI, singer-songwriter

“As a Black man, it’s essential to uplift Black women because their strength, resilience, and contributions to the world are often overlooked. They’ve fought tooth and nail for justice and equality, inspiring us with their determination and grace. It’s not just about beauty— although their melanated brown skin is heaven sent—it’s their intelligence and spirit that empowers us. Each Black woman, though unique, offers a sense of familiarity and security, making us feel at home. Their strength, wisdom and presence foster a deep sense of belonging and highlight the power of community and love they nurture.

Black women exude beauty in countless ways. Their diversity is unmatched, especially in their hair— ranging from tight curls to flowing locks, whether worn natural, in braids, or sleek and straight. Black women exude beauty in countless ways. And their skin!? RADIANT. The depth and richness of melanin, in every shade from deep chocolate to warm caramel, is simply mesmerizing. There’s a glow that’s both powerful and captivating.”

Carmise Bentley, Creative Director

“I love how tenacious Black women are and how they can turn anything into gold. I’ve seen my sister and mother firsthand turn what little things they had into something so beautiful.”

Omar Seda, Graphic Designer

“I don’t know if it’s just me but Black women glisten like GOLD in the summer time. Nothing quite like it.

I’m always inspired by the ambition and resilience of Black women. They have an incredible ability to create opportunities, overcome obstacles, and make things happen, no matter the circumstances. Black women are the pillars of our community—their strength, leadership, and care hold us together. Uplifting them isn’t just important; it’s necessary. Without Black women, we wouldn’t exist, and our communities wouldn’t thrive. It’s our responsibility to protect, support, and celebrate them, not just for their sake, but for the growth and future of our people.”

Chimankpam Arungwa, Event Producer

“I’ve been able to see Black women in other places around the world, and man all I can say is no one is coming close to touching them… I mean beauty beyond borders.”

X, Sales Associate

“Black women are the embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience. Their skin glows with a beauty that is beyond compare, and their eyes, like honey whiskey, captivate with a depth that’s intoxicating. As the cornerstone of the Black community, they uplift and support Black men, often without asking for anything in return. Yet, they deserve more than what the world can offer in material possessions—they deserve to be cherished for their unwavering love and strength. Raised by strong Black women, I’ve witnessed their power, their passion, and the pain they carry. They make it all look effortless, loving unconditionally, and proving time and time again that they are the heart of it all.”

Lawrence Chetachi Okono, Director & Stylist

“I love how they breathe life into everything they touch. Literally everything is better when bringing a black woman into a conversation or room. For instance— when I’m styling or shooting, the presence and mind of a black woman is much needed.”

Z, UX Director

“ I really love Black women, they’re like walking suns. There’s a unique energy that radiates from Black women, a hum so powerful that it even resonates through the screen and music. Growing up, we all felt it—especially in moments of romance. Shows like Living Single captured that essence perfectly, where they personified positive representation, relatable characters, exploring the reality of relationships(love, loss) and showcasing black culture.”

Salomon Jolimere, Content Creator & Event Director

“Black women are one of God’s greatest gifts.”