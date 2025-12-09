Courtesy of Winnie Harlow

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

World-renowned supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow has long been celebrated for her ability to redefine what beauty looks like. As one of the most recognizable people living with vitiligo, she is continuing to transform her personal story into a global movement rooted in visibility. This time? through her new partnership with Incyte. Together, they’re launching a campaign with two short films that explore her journey while offering tangible tools, education, and community support for those living with vitiligo.

In the short films, the Cay Skin founder returns to her childhood bedroom, confronts misunderstood chapters of her past, and meets her younger self with compassion. “It was really a dream come true,” she tells ESSENCE. “I got to basically have a blast from the past. Little Winnie—played by Zoe—is so much more confident than I was at her age. It was beautiful, and almost a form of closure,” she says. “Sometimes you go through things in life and want to bury them, but going back helps you unfold what you didn’t realize you were feeling.”

While representation has been central to Harlow’s impact, this campaign allows her to step into a new role: educator. And she’s not holding back. “There’s a lot people don’t know about vitiligo,” she explains. “You can get it at any age. It affects people of all races, skin types, tones, and colors. Whether you have vitiligo or not, it’s important to see a dermatologist and make sure your skin health is up to par.”

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune condition that affects an estimated 1.9 to 2.8 million people in the United States. This condition often comes with emotional and social challenges. Stares, assumptions, and outright bullying shaped Harlow’s early experiences—long before the runways, campaigns, and magazine covers. “Growing up, there wasn’t a lot of information out on vitiligo,” she recalls. “And now there are so many amazing sources of information to educate yourself.”

When Harlow entered the fashion industry, she didn’t see anyone who looked like her. “I never felt like I fit the standard of beauty—I’d never seen anyone like me on billboards or magazines,” she says. “Now it’s empowering to be that source of representation for others.”

She hopes the platforms like hers, thisisvitiligo.com, become a home for answers that didn’t exist when she was young. “I have conquered the space of confidence,” says Harlow. “Now it’s important to tap into the education piece. I didn’t have that growing up—and I want the next generation to have access to real information.”

Her visibility continues to shift global beauty standards. But, this campaign goes even deeper: acknowledging the emotional realities of living with a visible condition and encouraging people to own their journey.

“I always felt like I was the only person in the world with vitiligo,” says Harlow. “Community changed that for me. Now that we have more education and more ways to connect, I hope others can feel that same sense of belonging.”

For newly diagnosed individuals—or those struggling in silence—she wants this campaign to be a reminder that they’re not alone. “You have choice, you have options, and your journey—no matter who you are—is yours only. Make the decisions that are right for you.”