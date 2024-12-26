What You Need To Know About Eczema And Psoriasis, According To The Experts

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Winter is upon us—a time of holiday cheer, early sunsets, and skin conditions—like Psoriasis and eczema—being exacerbated by cold weather. Psoriasis, for one, is a skin condition that comes in thick, silvery plaques in places like your elbows and knees. Meanwhile, eczema, which feels like an intense, almost burn-like, itch is one of the most common skin conditions in the Black community. Both of which can present uniquely on our skin tones and textures.

To help you understand both, we spoke with experts about eczema and psoriasis: the difference between the two, how to treat them, and more.

What is eczema?

Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, explains that eczema is an inflammatory skin condition. “It tends to be hereditary and falls under the category of something we call atopy or atopic disease,” says Woolery-Lloyd. Eczema is often looked at as an allergy and fever on the skin. What does this mean? Isabelle McLeod, aesthetician and founder of Isabelle McLeod Aesthetics, notes that eczema thrives in dry, irritated spots. “Eczema is that relentless itch that just won’t quit,” says McLeod. “These overachievers love to hang out in folds of skin.”

What is psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that causes red, scaly patches to appear, often on the elbows, knees, or scalp. It’s an immune-driven issue, meaning your body works overtime, creating skin cells faster than it can shed them. McLeod also shares that psoriasis is “the drama queen, showing up as thick, silvery plaques in places like your elbows and knees.”

What are the causes of eczema and psoriasis?

Stress can be one of the most common factors in causing eczema. Dr. Nicole Lee, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Epoch Dermatology, notes that lack of protein on your skin can be another cause of eczema. “Deficiency in the protein building blocks of the skin result in an impaired barrier, an increase in inflammatory markers in the skin, environmental exposures, and genetics.”

Dr. Woolery-Lloyd notes that whenever she sees patients, she asks them if they have a family history of autoimmune disease. “Psoriasis has a greater impact on quality of life than insulin dependent diabetes and certain types of cancer.” Additionally, Psoriasis can be triggered by infections, alcohol, and smoking as well as stress and extreme weather conditions.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the impact of yeast in the body can grow and affect the skin cells, which may likely cause psoriasis. Psoriasis can happen anywhere on the body. “You can get scale on the scalp, in the eyebrows, around the nose, right here behind the ears,” says Dr. Woolery-Lloyd, noting that yeast develop as it can grow a fungus in the body that can affect people with psoriasis.

How do they appear on Black skin?

Eczema can appear as dark, grayish-brown, or purple patches instead of the typical red on melanin-rich skin. It can be frustrating for us to have eczema because of the increased risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation where healed areas leave behind dark spots.

Meanwhile, psoriasis can often look like patches on your skin or scaly brown or gray spots on melanated skin.

How to treat eczema and psoriasis

Dr. Geeta Yadav, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, recommends not to use beauty products with fragrance, dyes, and preservatives because they can cause eczema flare-ups. “It is best to use formulas that are labeled as hypoallergenic and for sensitive skin, which indicates they have been developed without the most common allergens.”

“It is also critical to use gentle skincare products that support the skin barrier,” says Dr. Yadav. “Your skin barrier function is compromised, and it needs extra support to keep your skin hydrated and protected from external irritants.”

Since it’s winter, you want to make sure to add hydration to your skin. If anything, you can consult with a dermatologist if you spot anything that looks like eczema. “Keep a diary for your skin,” says McLeod. “It helps you and your provider spot patterns and tailor the perfect treatment plan.”

Which products are best?

Dr. Yadav and Dr. Woolery-Lloyd recommend using skincare products that won’t disrupt and support skin barrier. That said, they highly suggest CeraVe, Cetaphil, Seta, Filavino, and La Roche Posay to help treat eczema and psoriasis.