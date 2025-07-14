What I Wish I Knew Before Getting Aligners

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A gap between my two front teeth had always been a distinctive feature of my smile while growing up. I was one of those kids who begged my mom to let me get braces. After weeks of convincing her to let me visit dentists to discuss my smile, I learned that I had an overbite. I then got braces right before starting my first year of high school—just in time to fit in with the “cool kids.”

Fast forward to getting my braces off in junior year to starting my first year in college: my retainer didn’t fit correctly, and my teeth began to shift slightly, resulting in the return of my gap. I decided to embrace it, and now have learned to finally appreciate it.

However, I still felt insecure when taking pictures with friends who had perfectly straight, shiny teeth. Although it often made me self-conscious, I eventually realized that this unique feature set me apart and added character to my appearance. I found that I resembled my mom and Grandma Barbara—both absolutely loving their gaps.

I have always taken care of my teeth, and being self-employed, that also means funding your own health expenses. In other words, any cosmetic procedures I do come out of my own pocket. During the COVID pandemic, I experienced cavities, which required fillings and root canals. I also had a missing tooth, leading me to get a dental implant that cost over $7,000. After receiving the implant, I decided to take things a step further. Although I’d grown to appreciate my gap, I wanted to invest in dental aligners to straighten my teeth. I visited a dental office in New York City to get an impression to create customized aligners, which I used for six months.

If you’re considering going this route, here’s what I wish I knew before getting them.

You might develop a lisp

I developed a lisp because of how it adjusted my speech. My girlfriends know I love to spill the tea whenever we get together. Interestingly enough, though, they didn’t notice my lisp throughout my time wearing the aligners. It was more of an internal feeling.

Get used to removing them frequently

During treatment, you have to wear them at least 18 to 20 hours of the day. This includes when you sleep. You can only take them out to brush your teeth or eat. You also have to get used to people staring at you when you take them out in public. Or opt to go to the restroom to do so.

Reflect on your goal

Consider what your goal is for aligner treatment. In my case, I had a gap and an overbite, so my orthodontist tailored my treatment to ensure my teeth didn’t shift dramatically. If you’re seeking a significant change in your dental alignment, it’s important to consult with an orthodontist. They can determine whether aligners are suitable for you or if you require a different treatment option.