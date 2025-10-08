Here's What To Do When Monthly Facials Are Out Of Reach

Flashpop / Getty Images

“Monthly facials are like pressing the reset button for your skin,” esthetician at Shafer Clinic Edyta Jarosz tells ESSENCE. “Every 28–30 days your skin renews itself, and a facial helps guide that process beautifully.” From removing buildup to stimulating circulation and keeping your complexion vibrant and balanced, estheticians often recommend monthly facials as necessary maintenance for your skin. But, with facials often running from $75 to $250 dollars, and even higher depending on type and location, cutting costs by DIYing your facial can be just as beneficial (without the added cost).

Below, Jarosz explains how to achieve an effective at-home facial, mistakes to avoid, and more.

What is a facial?

To perform a facial at home, you must first understand the point of a facial. A facial is a set of skincare treatments—steaming, massaging, extractions, masks, LED, peels, microcurrent, and other techniques—depending on your skin’s condition and type.

For example, if your concern is fine lines and wrinkles, an anti-aging facial may focus on collagen stimulation using retinol, micro-current, and other tightening tools. Meanwhile, if your skin is dry and flaky, a hydration facial may rely more on steaming, masks, and humectant-rich products.

In general, facials “focus on deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, massage, and hydration,” says Jarosz. “A few well-chosen, high-quality products and mindful techniques go a long way to keeping your skin radiant.”

What key steps should a DIY facial include?

Cleanse: Start with a gentle, refreshing cleanser to remove impurities without stripping the skin.

Exfoliate: Use an AHA/BHA exfoliating cleanser once or twice weekly to renew glow and smooth texture. You can also incorporate treatment pads for a quick, gentle resurfacing boost—they’re perfect between facials to keep the skin bright and smooth.

Massage: Apply your favorite serum or oil and take a few minutes to massage your face—upward strokes along the jawline, cheeks, and forehead. It boosts circulation and releases tension.

Mask: Choose a mask based on your skin’s needs—hydrating if you’re dry, purifying if you’re congested.

Hydrate & Protect: Finish with a hydrator to plump and smooth, and always use SPF during the day.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget the neck and eyes. They deserve the same care. In every step, you should massage the products into your neck to help firm and smooth that delicate area. Meanwhile, eye masks can help your facial feel more official.

The Best Affordable Facial Products

“You can absolutely create beautiful skin rituals at home without spending a fortune,” says Jarosz, recommending ingredients like honey, yogurt, and mashed papaya to make a mask. “They hydrate, calm, and gently exfoliate while supporting the skin barrier.”

However, if you’re looking for affordable alternatives to popular esthetician brands—like SkinMedica, Biologique Recherche, and Skinceuticals—focusing on formulas that include niacinamide, peptides, and hyaluronic acid can deliver visible radiance and balance without irritation. “Just remember, glowing skin doesn’t come from how many products you use,” she says. “But, from how consistently and gently you care for it.”

The Products Worth Investing In

While affordable drugstore products, like La-Roche Posay serums, Korean skincare, and snail mucin masks, are often just as effective as products worth hundreds of dollars, there’s still a few products and tools worth the extra cash. “Estheticians love results-driven formulas that work in harmony with the skin,” she says, recommending SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum and HA5 Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator (which you can catch on sale during the holidays).

Meanwhile, one of the industry’s most renowned skincare products, Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50 just released a new Lotion P50T (“T” for “tolerance”) which is known as the holy grail for exfoliation. But, the most effective products are the one’s you’ll actually use to the last drop.

When incorporating tools, “a microcurrent device can tone facial muscles and lift contours when used consistently and LED masks bring incredible long-term benefits for glow and firmness,” she says. “Even a simple gua sha stone or roller, used daily for a few minutes, improves circulation and helps sculpt beautifully.” However, “tools should feel like part of your ritual, not a chore.”

What mistakes should you avoid when DIYing a facial?

We’ve all fell victim to the myth “if it’s stinging, it’s working.” However, Jarosz warns the most common mistake is over-exfoliating which she says is “chasing the instant glow but damaging the skin barrier.”

That, in addition to using tools too aggressively, layering too many actives, or skipping SPF are mistakes you should avoid while DIYing your facials. “And of course, picking at pimples,” she adds. “That’s one of the quickest ways to cause inflammation and lasting marks.”

Instead, listen to your skin, alternate between exfoliation and hydration, and give your skin rest time to recover. “Use gentle pressure during massage and always finish with SPF in the morning,” she says, as small tips that makes a big difference. “Consistency, care, and simplicity will always deliver better results than doing too much.”