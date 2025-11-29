What Do ESSENCE Editors Smell Like?

suteishi / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Nothing in beauty is more personal than the way we smell. From notes smelling different depending on the wearer’s body chemistry, to accords evoking memories embedded deep in our subconscious, our fragrance wardrobe says more about us than we may think. But, no matter how personal, as one season transitions into another, autumnal accords are back on top this fall.

Here, 6 ESSENCE editors invite you to smell like them this season with fragrances you’ll want to wear again and again.

India Espy-Jones, Contributing Beauty Editor

My signature fall scent is simple: clean, freshly laundered, and subtle. I like my fragrances to be understated, not asking for attention, but still picked up on by the most observant noses. I have a full fragrance collection, but the ones I keep close are Courreges C—a “dry cleaning” blend—and Byredo’s Blanche Eau de Parfum, which is one of the creamiest, sophisticated profiles I’ve ever smelt.

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

Lately, I’ve been loving Miu Miu’s new fragrance Miutine! It feels so girly and fresh! For a more night time vibe, I’ve been leaning towards Tom Ford’s Black Orchid Reserve. It’s sexy and mysterious. Otherwise, I recently discovered Biology, which is a clean and natural fragrance brand. I have very sensitive skin and sometimes synthetic fragrances can cause me to breakout. That said, I’ve really been enjoying Biology’s ‘DEEP’ scent which is a blend of Cinnamon, Tonka Bean, Geranium, and Cedarwood. It’s very grounding, and, in my opinion, perfect for the fall season!

Mecca Pryor, Editorial Assistant

I love Le Labo’s Osmanthus 19 and Glossier You Doux!

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

I’ve actually been into scented oils lately, and it’s the perfect time for that. As temperatures dip, skin needs extra moisture to feel its best. I love Brown Sugar Babe’s offerings, and am presently obsessed with the Pistachio Ice Dream scent. I’ll often layer light fragrances that mix well with my oil collection, including the Charlotte Tilbury Cosmic Power perfume and even inexpensive scents like the Bath & Body Works Perfect in Pink. Those combinations help me smell divine.

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

Scarlet Poppy by JO Malone for something really sweet and feminine, and Salt + Stone Santal & Vetiver for something elevated and sexy. It’s a good balance of masculine and feminine.

Kimberly Wilson, Senior Money & Careers Editor

Ellis Brooklyn – Queens Caramel, Bvlgari Allegra – Baciami, Kilian – Angel’s Share. Enough said.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.