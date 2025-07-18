14 Times Wendy Williams Proved Blondes Have More Fun

HomeBeauty

In honor of her 61st birthday, take a look back at all the times the iconic talk show host pulled off the color blonde.
Oh, how we miss the Wendy Williams daytime talk show. The former radio personality gave us unforgettable moments—and, of course, her signature blonde hair. That blonde was a statement and a wink to the girls who know that beauty, fun, and drama go hand in hand. Williams’ hair was nearly as iconic as her “How you doin’?” catchphrase—loud, real, and unapologetically her.

Let’s take it back to the early 2000s. Wendy pulled up to the release party for Janet Jackson’s Damita Jo album in strawberry blonde curls, army green eyeshadow, pink highlighter, and a sheer, glossy lip. A few years later, at the “Think Pink, Drink Pink” NUVO Toast, she served a short blonde bob with bold orange lipstick—and yes, her skin was glowing.

By 2009, Williams was entirely in her blonde bombshell era. She hit the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Logo NewNowNext Awards in loose blonde waves and a glossy pink lip, looking every bit the diva we knew her to be. Fast-forward to 2013, and she showed up to the Police Athletic League’s 25th Annual Women of the Year Luncheon with flawless blonde waves, purple eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and a soft pink pout—a look.

In 2018, she was spotted at SiriusXM Studios rocking an ombré blonde cropped cut, smoky purple shadow, and a nude lip—still serving, still unbothered. Williams’ blonde moments were always camera-ready and packed with personality—a reminder told the world that Wendy didn’t come to play.

In honor of her 61st birthday, we’re celebrating her iconic hair moments below.

NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Radio host Wendy Williams arrives at the record release party for Janet Jackson’s new CD “Damita Jo” at Spice Market March 29, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Wendy Williams (Photo by David Pomponio/FilmMagic for Life & Style Weekly)
NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Wendy Williams attends “Think Pink, Drink Pink” NUVO Toast and Party at Room Service on October 22nd, 2007 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)
NEW YORK – MAY 20: Wendy Williams attends the 2nd Annual Logo NewNowNext Awards at the Hiro Ballroom at The Maritime Hotel on May 20, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK – JULY 08: TV personality Wendy Williams reacts at having July 13 dedicated as Wendy Williams Commemorative Day by Manhattan Borough President Scott M. Stringer at WBLS Radio on July 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/WireImage)
NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Radio Host Wendy Williams attends the launch party for Sam Fine’s “The Basics of Beauty” DVD at The Warren Tricomi Salon At The Plaza Hotel on June 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)
Wendy Williams during VH1 Save The Music: A Concert To Benefit The VH1 Save The Music Foundation – Arrivals at Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage for VH-1 Channel – New York)
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Wendy Williams leaves “The Late Show with David Letterman” at Ed Sullivan Theater on April 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the W LOVE Hangover Ball at W Union Square on November 28, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 06: Wendy Williams wearing Kamali Kulture walks the runway at The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection during Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/WireImage)
WendyWilliams during Irv Gotti Lorenzo Celebrates his New Venture with Universal Motown Records Group – Arrivals at Riginger’s Yachet/Utopia III in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Wendy Williams attends the Police Athletic League’s 25th Annual Women of the Year Luncheon at The Plaza Hotel on December 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 10: Television personality Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration on February 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
