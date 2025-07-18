14 Times Wendy Williams Proved Blondes Have More Fun

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Oh, how we miss the Wendy Williams daytime talk show. The former radio personality gave us unforgettable moments—and, of course, her signature blonde hair. That blonde was a statement and a wink to the girls who know that beauty, fun, and drama go hand in hand. Williams’ hair was nearly as iconic as her “How you doin’?” catchphrase—loud, real, and unapologetically her.

Let’s take it back to the early 2000s. Wendy pulled up to the release party for Janet Jackson’s Damita Jo album in strawberry blonde curls, army green eyeshadow, pink highlighter, and a sheer, glossy lip. A few years later, at the “Think Pink, Drink Pink” NUVO Toast, she served a short blonde bob with bold orange lipstick—and yes, her skin was glowing.

By 2009, Williams was entirely in her blonde bombshell era. She hit the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Logo NewNowNext Awards in loose blonde waves and a glossy pink lip, looking every bit the diva we knew her to be. Fast-forward to 2013, and she showed up to the Police Athletic League’s 25th Annual Women of the Year Luncheon with flawless blonde waves, purple eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and a soft pink pout—a look.

In 2018, she was spotted at SiriusXM Studios rocking an ombré blonde cropped cut, smoky purple shadow, and a nude lip—still serving, still unbothered. Williams’ blonde moments were always camera-ready and packed with personality—a reminder told the world that Wendy didn’t come to play.

In honor of her 61st birthday, we’re celebrating her iconic hair moments below.