There are few things that excite me more than supporting the Black beauty community—especially in these times. Afterall, we’re seeing our favorite beauty businesses, like beloved Ami Colé, close left and right. If not that, beauty brand founders, like Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar, have shared the true perils that brands are facing in the midst of a recession. And, you can’t forget what it looks like to be a Black-owned beauty brand in a post-2020 society, either. In other words, the “trend” and performative action of supporting Black-owned businesses has faded—and the true reality has set in.

And seeing some of these businesses close down leaves many of us feeling helpless and wondering if our actions truly make a difference. But, never forget that your support goes a long way: from purchasing directly from a brand and posting about them on your social media, to leaving positive reviews and sharing your insights with friends. And now? You even have ESSENCE’s very own marketplace, the WeLoveUs.Shop, where you can find a plethora of Black-owned brands and products to discover, support, and purchase: be it a calming scented candle or a pair of heels that will empower you.

And, if you’re a beauty girl like me, have no fear. Be ready to find your new favorite eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, or fragrance just in time for the holiday season. To help jumpstart your WeLoveUs deep dive, I’ve curated an edit of some of my favorite beauty and wellness items that the shop has to offer.

So, whether you’re searching for last minute gifts for your beauty-loving girl friend, looking for new Black-owned beauty brands to support, or simply wanting to upgrade your daily glam ritual, below, you’ll find a few of my favorite beauty items from our WeLoveUs.Shop

