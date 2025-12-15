There are few things that excite me more than supporting the Black beauty community—especially in these times. Afterall, we’re seeing our favorite beauty businesses, like beloved Ami Colé, close left and right. If not that, beauty brand founders, like Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar, have shared the true perils that brands are facing in the midst of a recession. And, you can’t forget what it looks like to be a Black-owned beauty brand in a post-2020 society, either. In other words, the “trend” and performative action of supporting Black-owned businesses has faded—and the true reality has set in.
And seeing some of these businesses close down leaves many of us feeling helpless and wondering if our actions truly make a difference. But, never forget that your support goes a long way: from purchasing directly from a brand and posting about them on your social media, to leaving positive reviews and sharing your insights with friends. And now? You even have ESSENCE’s very own marketplace, the WeLoveUs.Shop, where you can find a plethora of Black-owned brands and products to discover, support, and purchase: be it a calming scented candle or a pair of heels that will empower you.
And, if you’re a beauty girl like me, have no fear. Be ready to find your new favorite eyeshadow palette, eyeliner, or fragrance just in time for the holiday season. To help jumpstart your WeLoveUs deep dive, I’ve curated an edit of some of my favorite beauty and wellness items that the shop has to offer.
So, whether you’re searching for last minute gifts for your beauty-loving girl friend, looking for new Black-owned beauty brands to support, or simply wanting to upgrade your daily glam ritual, below, you’ll find a few of my favorite beauty items from our WeLoveUs.Shop
Blue Water Girls Private Island Glow
One thing about us Black women? We’re going to glow! Naturally! But a little tan doesn’t hurt, either. And to enhance your tanning experience, Blue Water Girls, as they said, has, “bottled the sun,” thanks to a squalane, shea, and castor oil-filled formula. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
Neroli, green tea, and sandalwood make this fragrance grounding and great for year-round wear in my opinion. Brooke, the creator, was very inspired by her move from NY to LA with this fragrance—and she really captures the essence of her new city beautifully.Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
Let’s be honest. Everyone needs a good liquid liner. So why not perfect your cat-eye with the perfect vegan formula. What’s more? The founder, Ashunta Sheriff, is a dope celebrity makeup artist, known for working with the likes of Alicia Keys, Zendaya, Rihanna, and more.Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
I know what you’re thinking! This isn’t a beauty product, per se. But, I’d argue that feeling beautiful and confident is an inside-out thing. And this daily planner has certainly helped me feel like my best self throughout this difficult year. Not only is it a daily planner to help keep the busy girls organized, it also holds you accountable to taking care of yourself via prompts about water intake, goal setting, exercise, energy, and more. As an avid journaler, and founder of Joy Letters Journaling Club, I love supporting this dope Black-owned brand.Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
Again, not technically a beauty product. But, definitely one of those things that enhances my mood and calms me. I’m big on scents—and this one combines two of my favorites: citrus and pine. Perfect for the holidays. Add one to your morning beauty ritual for an elevated experience.Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
This curl cream has been my go-to since it launched earlier this year. The name says it all: it’s a dream. It instantly defines and nourishes my coils. I typically apply a generous amount after washing it and then diffuse. Other times, I’ll add some water and the product to my hair for a quick refresh throughout the week. Available at WeLoveUs.Shop
Every beauty girl needs a sturdy sponge—and you can’t go wrong with a classic black one. Perfect for blending complexion products, and easy to travel with. Be sure to check out the founder, Kim Baker’s other incredible products as well.Available at WeLoveUs.Shop