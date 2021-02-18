Visa Is Curating A Black-Owned Beauty Box In Celebration Of NYFW

While New York Fashion Week may not be bustling with packed-out shows and star-studded parties this year, the events that are happening, surely aren’t void of excitement. Take The Beauty of Inclusivity, for instance, a panel presented by Visa featuring fashion director Rajni Jacques, Oui the People founder Karen Young and designer, model and activist Mariama Diallo. The discussion, moderated by Visa’s SVP, Head of North America Marketing Mary Ann Reilly, will surround the need for supporting the Black women-owned small business community and celebrating diversity and inclusion in the beauty space.

As part of NYFW: The Shows, Visa has created an exclusive beauty box titled The Beauty Edit: Glow, which includes a slew of skincare products such as face oils, serums and body glows all from small, Black-owned beauty businesses. The selection, curated by Jacques specifically, includes: Range Beauty, a clean beauty brand formulated for acne and eczema-prone skin, Maison Quiquine, founded by a British makeup artist with a deep love for skincare, La Bel Skincare, a natural brand aimed at both women and men, and Oui The People, a brand that aims to build products to help you feel great from the inside, out. Each of the brands included will receive a grant from Visa following the week’s festivities.

“It has always been important for me to support Black entrepreneurs and Black businesses,” Jacques tells ESSENCE. “Now, more than ever, investing in businesses that serve Black and Brown people, to build equity, is key. I am thrilled to partner with NYFW: The Shows and Visa to curate the Visa Beauty Edit: Glow box, filled with beauty products that I choose and I use. Brands that I believe in. Not only for their products, but because the women behind the products are pushing to make sure they are building for a better future.”

The Beauty boxes, a $136 value, are available now for $40 on the NYFW website.