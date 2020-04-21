These Beauty Brands Are Helping You Take Care Of Your Skin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo: Getty

Having spent over a month in quarantine, you may be due (overdue) for an appointment with your Dermatologist. Fortunately, beauty brands are making it possible for you to seek help from the skincare professionals from the comfort of your home.

Several companies have teamed up with dermatologist, estheticians and beauty experts to host a series of virtual experiences where you’ll have an opportunity ask the experts anything. So if you’ve have questions about stress-induced breakouts, or hand washing with dry skin, now’s your time to get answers.

To make it even easier for you to address your skincare woes, we’ve rounded up a few of the virtual resources below.

And don’t forget to check back, as we’ll be adding more resources to the list!