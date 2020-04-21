These Beauty Brands Are Helping You Take Care Of Your Skin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Having spent over a month in quarantine, you may be due (overdue) for an appointment with your Dermatologist. Fortunately, beauty brands are making it possible for you to seek help from the skincare professionals from the comfort of your home.
Several companies have teamed up with dermatologist, estheticians and beauty experts to host a series of virtual experiences where you’ll have an opportunity ask the experts anything. So if you’ve have questions about stress-induced breakouts, or hand washing with dry skin, now’s your time to get answers.
To make it even easier for you to address your skincare woes, we’ve rounded up a few of the virtual resources below.
And don’t forget to check back, as we’ll be adding more resources to the list!
01
Clinique LIVE
Every Wednesday, Clinique will offer an immersive experience where guest can address their skin concerns and get customized Clinique tips, tricks and tutorials in real-time. And if you are unable to catch the live-streams, you can replay the episodes here.
02
Suki Skincare Facebook Live
The clean skincare brand has partnered with esteemed esthetician Stephanie Smith to host a series of virtual skincare sessions to help conquer and solve skin problems. This Thursday at 7:30 pm CST, Stephanie will host a Facebook LIVE discussion around maintaining healthy skin. And you can catch all videos from the series on social media as well as sukiskincare.com.
03
Dermalogica Face Mapping + PST Chat
Dermalogica’s Face Mapping and PST Chat platform provides virtual tools and access to a network of Professional Skin Therapist who can address everything from stress-induced adult acne to skin irritations from wearing a face mask.