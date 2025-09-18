Top Astrologer Decodes Virgo Beauty

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Virgos, the Beyoncé of the zodiac, are having their moment. Every year, Virgo season brings forth the opportunity for optimization, digging deep into the process, focusing on health, self-improvement, and the finer details that make up the everyday. These particular mutable signs are intentional, especially when it pertains to their beauty routines. In honor of these earthy, mercurial beauties, we tapped astrologer Bri Scarborough to discuss all things Virgo beauty and how the rest of the signs can channel some of that energy into their routines during this transitional season.

As a Virgo myself, I’m obviously biased. Between certified Virgo beauties like Zendaya and Beyoncé who undeniably set the tone for beauty and style, to tastemaking designers and artists like Olivier Rusteing, Danessa Myricks, and Laquan Smith who help to shape the trends, I think we’ve got refined beauty on lock.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Zendaya is seen in Midtown on September 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Scarborough tells us that Virgo-coded beauty centers around upkeep, staying polished, and functional beauty. This means efficacious skincare and sleek, luminous beauty. Those Danessa Myricks blurring balms that offer a flawless complexion finish and luminous blush in all the right shades? Very Virgo. “Think: consistent brow and nail appointments, silk presses that are always touched up before they start reverting, protective styles that are always refreshed before new growth takes over, or never letting your polish chip,” says Bri. Also, “simple-but-serious products: fragrance-free moisturizers, dermatologist-approved sunscreens, and non-comedogenic oils.” Whether or not these apply across the board to the Virgos in your life, they exude the energy of the Virgo archetype itself.

Because Virgo placements tend to be so detail-oriented, they notice the small things that can set your look off—a lash out of place, an uneven part, those will all be accounted for. “Consistency is also their superpower. Where other signs might impulse-buy 10 serums and use them twice, Virgos are the ones actually finishing the bottle and seeing results,” Bri points out. Virgo energy is where practicality and patience yields positive results.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Danessa Myricks participate in a panel discussion at Beautycon L.A. 2024: The Future Of Beauty Belongs To Everyone – Day 2 at HD Buttercup on November 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Beautycon)

On the other end, however, these methodical signs can slip quite easily into perfectionism, which can stifle the fun that beauty is meant to be. To this, Bri suggests incorporating more play into your beauty. A smudgy eyeliner as opposed to a sharp wing, or a statement color in the otherwise clean girl finish, for example. “I think that Virgos actually look amazing when one part of their look is intentionally loud—like metallic shadow, bleached brows, or even a big, fluffy twist-out that isn’t overly defined. It gives balance to all that polish.”

Personally, I can see myself within these beauty habits. I have my go-to face beat that prioritizes clean brows, even skin, and a pop of blush, but I also find my best looks are when I add an exciting element to the mix. Also, stretching my wash-n-gos past day five offers larger-than-life volume that is always a hit with any look. Read on for some Astro-approved beauty tips tailored to the season, from Bri herself.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Olivier Rousteing attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

ESSENCE: Do you have any beauty tips for Virgo placements?

Bri Scarborough: Of course! Here are 3:

Don’t overdo it with actives. Virgos love “fixing,” but over-layering acids and retinol can wreck your barrier. Keep it simple. Pick one non-negotiable ritual. Maybe it’s keeping your nails buffed and hydrated with cuticle oil, or refreshing your braids before it’s too grown out. That consistency makes you glow. Give yourself imperfection days. Skip the concealer, let your skin breathe, wear your natural hair texture. It’ll keep you from burning out on upkeep.

Do you have beauty tips for other signs during Virgo season?

BS: Virgo season is the universal reset. It’s the time to literally clean out everything: toss out dried-out mascara, disinfect makeup brushes, wash your bonnets and pillowcases.

For fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), it’s about scalp and skin recovery after summer sun. For air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), grounding yourself in a consistent regimen is key… stop skipping steps. For water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), focus on deep hydration: leave-in conditioners, hair masks, rich body creams. For earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), refine what you already do well—cut the fluff and streamline your routine.

What type of beauty products should people lean into during Virgo season?

BS: For skincare, it’s all about barrier-repair creams, niacinamide serums, gentle chemical exfoliants, hydrating toners.

When it comes to hair, consider clarifying shampoos (for product buildup), scalp scrubs, lightweight styling creams, silk scarves or bonnets.

As for makeup, think about precision tools, micro brow pencils, fine-tip liquid liner, beauty sponges for blending.

Extras include gua sha (my holy grail), jade rollers, satin pillowcases, or even a label-maker for your product shelf. Virgo energy is about order and upkeep, so the right tools are just as important as the products.