The Drugstore Makeup Brand Responsible For Viola Davis’s Stunning Golden Globes Makeup Look

Last night, at the Golden Globe awards, actress Viola Davis looked like a million bucks. However, when it comes to her makeup look, the beat face costs anything but. The star’s makeup artist Autumn Moultrie spoke to ESSENCE about the understated face that blew everyone away, and didn’t break the bank.

“We wanted the dress to take center stage, so we went with a minimal makeup look,” Moultrie tells ESSENCE. “I loved Viola’s bold choice of color for the dress. It redefines the notion of beauty and what it means to be adorned. Her choice recognizes the cultural specificity of African cloth as beautiful, as something to be worn to an awards show and not only the European designers.”

The look was completed with the help of drugstore favorite, L’Oréal Paris. “I prepped Viola’s skin using Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum,” Moultrie says. “This serum instantly hydrates the skin and creates a nice glow before applying makeup. I also used makeup from the Age Perfect Makeup collection, which are some of my favorite products. The Age Perfect Serum Foundation contains SPF and leaves the skin radiant without settling into lines. For Viola’s lashes, I used Voluminous Mascara, which has been one of my favorites for many years.

Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

However, with Davis staying virtual this year, Moultrie was sure to make the look extra high-definition. “I applied the Age Perfect Powder foundation on top of the Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation,” she says. “This helps set everything in place and helps avoid looking shiny.”