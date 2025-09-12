Black Stars Lit Up Valentino Beauty’s Studio 54 Disco Revival

Courtesy of Mike Vitelli

Studio 54 has a history drenched in iconoclasm, and now, Valentino fragrances. Opening in 1977, the legendary NYC club was the stomping grounds for the world’s most famous icons. Grace Jones, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson, for example, were regulars.

And, Wednesday night, thanks to Valentino Beauty’s celebration of their fragrance collections—Born in Roma and the limited edition Rendez-Vous Ivory— we were sent through a one-night-only time capsule since the club’s final closing in 1986.

The brand brought back the life and beauty of the club that hasn’t been seen in nearly four decades. But, this time, Lenny Kravitz, Colman Domingo, FKA Twigs, and Studio 54 veteran, Cher, were on the guest list. And let’s be clear, the guests pulled off more than just the Valentino Beauty signature orange blossom scent that permeated the air.

Upon stepping into the venue, it was as though we were frozen in time. Before even entering the iconic club room, a room full of textured fragrances were positioned on podiums like an art exhibit. One partygoer grabbed a fragrance and practically bathed in the smokey orange accords of Rendez-Vous Ivory. So, naturally, I did as well. As Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls” rang out from the next room, it’s safe to say the tone was set for the night.

Finally! The discotheque was revived, but not just by the scents masking the sweat-drenched leopard steps. I saw spiked hair—inspired by a dove’s spread wings that Bianca Jagger held in 1977—on FKA Twigs. Then, I noticed an old Hollywood blowout on supermodel Adut Akech, and a topless Jazelle Zanaughtti with teased pink hair. Other partygoers, like drag queens Kevin Aviance and BeauJangless, recalled the club’s dramatic past with peacock-like lashes and deep red lips.

While the party was a moment of reprise from the past, it was also a look into what we can expect beauty-wise in the future, and the week ahead during New York Fashion Week’s spring-summer 2026 season.

For a taste of the club’s revival, scroll on for our favorite Studio 54 beauty looks.

Lenny Kravitz

Cher and Alexander Edwards

FKA Twigs

Yves Mathieu East and Jazzelle Zanaughtti

Kevin Aviance

Ludwig Hurtado, Michael Cuby, and Peyton Dix

Quen Blackwell

Colman Domingo

Hannah Traore

Dominique Silver

Adut Akech

Kaye Bassey and Coco Bassey

BeauJangless

Honey Dijon

Joane Amay, Kayla Greaves, Kiana Murden, Eden Stuart