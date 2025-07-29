Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What does Usher smell like? You no longer have to dream. This month, Ralph Lauren announced the icon as the face of the new Ralph’s Club New York Eau de Parfum. The intense amber aroma—filled with Blackcurrant accord, bourbon vanilla, sandalwood—is what you’d get a whiff of if he were to feed you cherries at one of his shows. Not only that, it’s one of the best-smelling scents launched this year.

That, and Bottega Veneta’s new travel fragrance set featuring five aromatics ideal for the solo traveler (we can imagine Tracee Ellis Ross in the leathery scent “Come with Me”). But, we can’t mention the art of storytelling with our nose without mentioning Aesop and their latest fragrance inspired by Nina Simone: Aurner Eau de Parfum. It’s floral, but nothing like you’d expect.

Regardless of how new and defiant a fragrance is, however, all scents are still unusually intimate. Byredo’s Bal D’Afrique Absolu de Parfum gourmand aroma is designed to be worn exclusively at night, with the sillage meant to spill from dinner, your bath, bed, and well into the morning after. But, even if the party is, the season isn’t over yet. Parfums de Marley’s Castely reinvigorates summer with breezy citrus notes, which is a fragrance you’ll want to last all the way until the next season.

Scroll on for 7 of the best-smelling fragrances launched this year (so far).

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.