Urban Decay Heads To Houston To Promote New Face Bond Triple Power Foundation

As we inch closer to those sweltering summer months, us glam girls are adapting our beauty routines to withstand heat opting for longwear and sweat-proof products. With beauty trends constantly evolving, there’s always a new product to tempt us on the market. Urban Decay’s new Face Bond Triple Power Foundation is here to meet those demands.

Houston, Texas, a city known for its vibrant culture and diverse community, is set to become the epicenter of beauty and music as Urban Decay Cosmetics teamed up with rising rap sensation KenTheMan. Against the backdrop of the sweltering summer heat, the collaboration aims to fuse the worlds of beauty and hip-hop in a celebration of empowerment and self-expression.

Urban Decay’s latest product, the Face Bond Triple Power Foundation, serves as the centerpiece of the event. Designed for long-lasting wear and sweat-proof coverage, the foundation embodies the brand’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity. “Face Bond is two times thinner than the leading foundation but delivers the same level of buildable coverage thanks to spherical setting powders that form an unbreakable bond for skin. Plus it’s made with 3% niacinamide, the highest percentage ever included in a makeup product,” says Steve Kassajikian, Head of Global Artistry for Urban Decay.

However, this collaboration goes beyond product promotion—it’s a testament to the power of partnership and shared values.

For KenTheMan, whose rise in the rap scene has garnered widespread acclaim, the collaboration with Urban Decay represents an opportunity to amplify her message of confidence and authenticity.

To introduce their latest product to a wider audience, Urban Decay’s team embarked on a multi-city marketing tour as part of the brand’s “Moments That Move Us” initiative. Kassajikian elaborates, explaining that the tour is designed to traverse different cities throughout the year, “celebrating their respective cultures, creatives, and communities,” he says.

For the Houston leg of its tour, UD popped up at the vinyl-influenced record shop and lounge, Off The Record, where KenTheMan performed some of her hit songs in front of a packed crowd. “When Houston was confirmed, we were eager to find emerging talent, a native artist beloved by the city. We knew Ken would be the right choice! We’re big fans of her music, of course, but also her authenticity as an artist – and that is what UD is all about,” Kassajikian continues.

From exclusive makeup demonstrations featuring the Face Bond Triple Power Foundation to a surprise performance by KenTheMan herself, the evening was a celebration of beauty, music, and community spirit.

The foundation boasts a self-setting formula which is ideal as temperatures get warmer, affording less of a need for using heavy layers. Always looking to fill a void in the market, the foundation is two times thinner than the leading foundation on the market, however, it still offers the same level of buildable coverage. The help of spherical setting powders create an unbreakable bond for the skin, from which the product gets its name. As if it needed any more positive qualities to rival other foundations on the market, the Face Bond foundation is made with three percent niacinamide, which is the highest percentage ever included in a makeup product.

“Face Bond was made with a waterproof base to fuse foundation, serum, and self-setting powder into one transformative formula with up to 24 hours of weightless wear,” explains Steve Kassajikian, Head of Global Artistry for Urban Decay. “The silky texture blends effortlessly, blurs the appearance of pores, and creates a seamless canvas without caking or oxidizing. This 3-in-1 formula also contains niacinamide which is a balancing and brightening skincare active and is clinically proven to improve skin texture over time.”

As Houston basked in the spotlight of this groundbreaking collaboration, Urban Decay and KenTheMan are inspiring a new generation of beauty enthusiasts and music fans alike. In a city known for its resilience and creativity, this fusion of beauty and beats is sure to leave a lasting impression—one that celebrates the power of self-expression and the beauty of diversity.

“Ken’s persona [was] the perfect fit for this Houston event because, not only is she making noise in the city for her talent, but being a native herself, she embodies the city’s culture and represents Houston proudly. We love her drive to make her mark in the scene as a female rapper and the way she shows up as her authentic self in all she does,” Kassajikian adds.